Uphill task to take on BJP

Refer to ‘Rahul to set on Bharat Nyay Yatra’ in Manipur on Jan 14’; leave alone Congress, even for the INDIA bloc, it might be an uphill task to take on the might of the BJP in 2024. The results of the recent five state elections should have been an eye-opener for the Congress. If the grand old party and other parties comprising INDIA prioritise their partisan interests and fail to form a united front for the upcoming General Election, they must be prepared to shoulder the blame for potentially reducing the world’s largest democracy to a farce, given the absence of a crucial component — a formidable opposition.

HL Sharma, Amritsar

Civilian deaths in Poonch

Apropos of ‘In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid mistakes that harm citizens’; the Defence Minister’s decision to visit the families of the three civilians who tragically lost their lives in the custody of the Army in Poonch is a commendable gesture. This move is expected to bring solace to the grieving family members and reassure the citizens of the border state about the Centre’s deep concern for their welfare. The minister’s advisory to the Army, urging them to avoid the repetition of such ‘mistakes’ in the future, is both timely and crucial.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Discrimination against Punjab

Refer to ‘Punjab doesn’t figure in R-day tableau list, again’; the exclusion of both Punjab and Delhi from the January 26 parade raises concerns of discrimination against a state that has made significant contributions to the country’s freedom struggle. Punjab, in particular, holds a distinguished record of sacrifices, with its soldiers making the maximum contributions during wars against the enemy. The perplexing decision to omit Punjab and Delhi from the parade prompts questions about whether it is influenced by the presence of AAP governments in these states.

Vidwan Singh Soni, Patiala

Encroachment on panchayat land

Apropos of ‘Despite special drive, over 90K acre panchayat land under mafia control’; the disclosure of district-wise data on the encroachment of panchayat land highlights the extent and magnitude of the problem. This dismal scenario not only undermines the democratic spirit of the state but also has adverse direct and indirect impacts on society. Furthermore, it throws light on the prevalent tainted attitude towards public institutions, which serve as the bedrock of rural society. The appropriation of panchayat land and misappropriation of public funds have become common practices over the decades. To rectify the unsatisfactory outcomes of the 2022 special campaign launched to reclaim encroached panchayat land, it is essential to enhance the effectiveness of the supporting machinery to bring the endeavour to a logical conclusion.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Vacancies in educational institutions

Refer to ‘No reasons given, recruitment at govt-aided colleges banned’; the education system is the lifeblood of society and the nation as a whole. Not only in Haryana but across the country, posts of both teaching and non-teaching staff are lying vacant, thereby affecting the quality of education and the implementation of the New Education Policy. Proposals, plans and projects are deliberated upon and approved, but are hardly put into action. The bitter fact is that officers are not taking the initiative to get plans implemented. Despite the availability of trained and qualified professionals, there are vacancies in educational institutions.

Ravi Bhushan, Kurukshetra

Follow security protocol

Apropos of ‘Pandemonium at PM’s public meeting’; the write-up aptly emphasises the necessity of ensuring foolproof security for high dignitaries and VIPs at public functions of national importance, as well as political rallies. It is imperative for security agencies and personnel on duty to adhere to the security protocol and rulebook, treating every entrant to the function venue with a vigilant eye. It’s essential to acknowledge that no technology can discern the thoughts of potential miscreants. Besides, political leaders should permit security personnel and police officers on duty to function independently, without interference.

RAVI SHARMA, DHARIWAL

