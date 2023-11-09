 Uphold cooperative federalism : The Tribune India

Uphold cooperative federalism



Amid the ongoing dispute between the Punjab Governor and the Chief Minister, the Supreme Court has appropriately reminded Governors that they are not elected representatives and should proactively act on Bills passed by the Assembly. The court has also criticised the Punjab Government for reconvening the Assembly after it was adjourned sine die. However, Governors’ political assertiveness in Opposition-ruled states is detrimental to the integrity of parliamentary democracy. Instead of being in conflict, both Governors and Chief Ministers should pay heed to the court’s advice and work together for the benefit of the people, upholding the spirit of cooperative federalism in the country.

CS Mann, Una

CM, Guv must follow SC’s advice

Apropos of ‘CM-Governor discord’; when political has-beens are appointed to gubernatorial posts, it often leads to unsavoury controversies, as seen in many states, including Punjab. The comments from the Supreme Court provide a sensible piece of advice, emphasising the importance of adhering to the constitutional obligations by both the elected Chief Minister and the Central government-appointed Governor. Constitutional federalism requires political prudence from both sides to ensure the smooth functioning of the state administration.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Sexual abuse in Jind school

Refer to ‘Girls having phones were soft targets’; the Jind incident highlights some of the prevailing deficiencies in our education system and society. The fact that a large number of girls faced molestation by the Principal underscores the absence of an effective grievance redressal system in the education sector. The District Education Officer should establish a robust system to address complaints against the school management. Furthermore, the delayed discovery of such wrongdoing reveals a communication gap between parents and children. Had there been communication, the misconduct of the Principal could have been detected and stopped at the outset.

Prateek Bansal, by mail

Take steps to end stubble burning

Apropos of ‘Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams states’; the SC Bench agreed with a suggestion to gradually phase out paddy cultivation, urging the Centre to explore alternatives for providing minimum support price for crops such as millets. Another proposed measure is for state agencies to stop purchasing paddy from farmers, particularly those who continue to burn stubble despite repeated requests. Hopefully, these steps may improve living conditions not only for humans but also for Mother Earth. The government must diligently work for this noble cause, and the citizens, including farmers, should support these efforts.

Rajesh Chander Bali, Jalandhar

Marvellous Maxwell

Refer to ‘Mr Maximum’; Glenn Maxwell overcame cramps to score an astonishing, unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, leading Australia to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Afghanistan in a World Cup match and clinching the team’s place in the semifinals. Other batsmen were dismissed cheaply, and at 91/7, Australia seemingly had no chance of victory. Maxwell didn’t celebrate his hundred but raised his arms only when the win was achieved. His exceptional performance left everyone in awe. Australia has produced numerous highly skilled cricket players who have performed exceptionally well in World Cup matches. Maxwell is right up there among the best.

Puneet Mehta, Patiala

Quota system

Refer to ‘Bihar Cabinet okays 75% quota proposal’; politicians are engaging in risky games and the direction in which the country is headed remains uncertain. The issue of identifying the true beneficiaries of the quota system has become a topic of public debate. The remaining 25 per cent (general category) is at risk of feeling marginalised, and emigration might seem like the only solution for them. Ultimately, there is growing apprehension that the country may predominantly comprise quota beneficiaries, while the so-called ‘rich upper general category’ individuals may form a political group to fight for their interests. Such a scenario may not be too distant in the future.

Jeevan VK, Pathankot

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Supreme Court

