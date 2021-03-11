US gun lobby

Apropos of ‘Texas bloodbath’, the sheer brutality of this massacre is shocking, but even more galling is the helplessness of the US political system in curbing the free availability of guns. Biden was prompt in offering his condolences, but there wasn’t any promise of a re-look at the dysfunctional US gun control laws. Unless there are strict laws, there may be more massacres. In India, in this context, it won’t be out of place to mention that the ‘advice’ of the Akal Takht jathedar to Sikhs to possess registered firearms is deplorable and fraught with dangerous consequences.

SK SINGH, by mail

Culture of violence

The recent shooting in a US school points to the horrible morbid trend, though not new. This probably occurs due to violent videogames or prevalence of drugs. A society that champions liberties and human rights has to face the dilemma of random attacks on human lives. The US must do peacekeeping at home, before the gun culture becomes an indomitable monster. Videogames must pass through rigorous scrutiny of psychologists before they enter market.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

Rare action

The arrest of a minister by his own government is extremely rare. Kejriwal and the AAP have sent a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated. The condition of the health delivery system in Punjab is no different from the rest of the nation, with a few honourable exceptions. If the same attention had been paid to the health concerns, as they have to monuments more than 500 years old, India would have been a much healthier and happier nation.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Bold leadership

Refer to ‘Health Minister arrested’; the prosperity of the state, integrity of its politics, stability of its society, and wellbeing of its people, all hinge upon disciplined governance. What a bold and courageous step by the Punjab Chief Minister. This reflects the unimpeachable credibility of the CM. It will send a message down the line and put fear in the minds of public servants, bureaucrats and political leaders to either restrain themselves from corrupt practices or be ready for consequences. Punjab needed such a bold leadership to work towards the interest of the common people.

Harpreet Sandhu, Ludhiana

Serves as warning

Hats off to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for taking prompt action by sacking his Health Minister, Vijay Singla, over alleged corruption charges. Both Singla and his OSD and nephew, were arrested shortly afterwards. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated Mann for ‘stemming corruption in the bud’. For sure, such an exemplary action will serve as a warning to other ministers.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Remove rot from top

Apropos of ‘Punjab Health Minister sacked on corruption charge’, a man is honest and preaches honesty only as long as he doesn’t hold a position of power and authority. It is human frailty to succumb to the temptation of easy money. Strength of moral character is needed to overcome such temptation. We are lacking in this. Quick and decisive action taken by the Punjab CM is commendable. If the rot is removed from the top, the bottom will automatically become clean.

sk prashar, Una

State of Punjab buses

Refer to ‘Dry fuel station hits govt bus service’; it is an irony that 26 buses in Muktsar stayed off the roads as the designated filling station ran out of diesel. The fiscal condition of the transport department can improve if it starts plying buses to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. This step would benefit the state and save NRIs from the clutches of private transporters, who charge fare almost three times that of government buses and fleece them by stopping buses near hotels charging hefty amount for items.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Keeping peace

Refer to ‘ASI says deities in Qutab Complex can’t be allowed’; let us keep monuments out of controversy. Some Hindu fanatics may raise a claim to the Jama Masjid or some Muslims may raise claims to Vaishno Devi or Tirupati temples. Courts should reject such pleas. But the case of Ayodhya where Lord Rama was born, or Mathura where Lord Krishna was born, or Varanasi where Mahadev gave ‘gyan’ to Parvati, is different. It is a fact that Mughal kings, particularly Aurangzeb, had demolished hundreds of temples and erected mosques there. One view is that ‘wrongs done should be righted’. Should Hindus, known for their tolerance, forgo their claim for peace? Muslims should voluntarily vacate temple sites that were forcibly occupied by the Mughals. Keeping peace is the duty of both communities.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (Retd), Jalandhar

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com