Use party fund

Refer to ‘Feasibility of freebies’; why have freebies been announced before elections and given to few beneficiaries from taxpayers’ money? Political parties must calculate the funds required for the freebies and the source of funds for the purpose. The next most important issue is the selection of beneficiaries. Very few people pay tax in India, but parties spend the tax collected to enrich their votebank. Taxpayers never get any freebies. The parties must give freebies of education, healthcare facilities and employment, so that people can earn their livelihood. The Supreme Court and the Election Commission should make freebies a legal document and their disbursement must be made compulsory for all, without any discrimination, except in case of natural calamities. There should be a ban on using taxpayers’ money on advertisements in print and electronic media. The parties can spend money on advertisements from their own fund.

Wg Cdr Jasbir S Minhas (retd), Mohali

Non-merit services

The socio-economic policies of the government should revolve around a welfare state. Subsidies and freebies are tools for bridging the gaps. But it is important to differentiate between merit and non-merit services. Providing education, healthcare, water supply, sanitation, employment etc., are merit goods and services. Anything that keeps prices artificially below market price or a cash payment or a tax exemption is a subsidy. On the other hand, in the case of freebies, no price is charged, like free power, transportation, waiving of utility bills and loans. This leads to distortion in decision-making and are non-merit goods and services. Everything has an opportunity cost (the alternative good on which resources are not spent) and positive externalities. A true welfare state is built by taking care of future generations rather than the current votebank.

KB Singh, Ludhiana

Driving in hills

Reference to ‘Crash barriers’; it is not just Himachal Pradesh but all mountainous regions which see a dangerously high number of accidents. The locals are better equipped and more experienced on how to drive on treacherous mountain roads. Trying to emulate local drivers, those used to driving in the plains are likely to make an error in judgement. A split-second error is likely to have their vehicles come down hurtling, causing death or serious injuries. The proposal to have barricades around steep slopes and hairpin bends in the state has come a little late in the day, as many other states already have them. But better late than never.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Air Force fleet

Refer to ‘IAF eyes 200 jets to tide over fleet shortage’; the Air Chief has spelled out an ambitious plan of inducting indigenous fighter jets over the next 10 years to replace our ageing aircraft. By the time the IAF celebrates its centenary in 2032, it would have attained full sanctioned strength of its fighter squadrons — hopefully, most, if not all, equipped with the latest variants of indigenous aircraft. The Chief reiterated IAF’s apprehensions over the proposed theatre commands, saying that it would be operationally unwise to divide the limited air assets. The new CDS should take a dispassionate relook on the issue.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

AIIMS at Bilaspur

The inauguration of AIIMS at Bilaspur hardly helps the cause of quaternary healthcare in Himachal Pradesh. After recruiting faculty at a step higher than their previous designation(s) from various medical colleges, the management has done great disservice. This will not only vitiate the culture of the institute, but will also not allow original research to blossom there. Institutes like AIIMS and PGI distinguish themselves because of pioneering research by the faculty. The current model depletes colleges like Shimla and Tanda of faculty, while making AIIMS-Bilaspur no better than a state medical college. The argument that such institutes develop over time rings hollow as a right culture with faculty of eminence is required to set things in order at the very beginning. The management seems to have missed this critical aspect while hurrying to put up infrastructure and inaugurate it before the elections.

Gurjyot Singh, Shimla

Science awards

The latest ill-conceived proposal of the MHA to abolish the majority of scientific awards lacks rationality (‘Abolishing science awards is demotivating’). In any arena, be it sports, cinema or literature, motivation plays a positive role. Demotivating the scientific community by weaning it from motivational component will dilute the quality of research. CV Raman won the Noble Prize in physics in 1930. Since then, India with a population of 1.41 billion and 1,057 universities has failed to win a Noble Prize in sciences. This decision will act as a deterrent in the field of scientific excellence.

VK Anand, Chandigarh

