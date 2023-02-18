 Values lacking : The Tribune India

Refer to the ‘Partners turn killers’; what made the killings all the more diabolical is that the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition. It is a matter of grave concern that all this is happening despite stringent laws. This shows that even tougher laws are not working as deterrents. In olden times, the whole focus was on learning and character-building. It is imperative to revisit the school curriculum and inculcate in children Indian values and ethos of respecting women.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Opposition matters

The Opposition plays a crucial role in a democracy as it amplifies the voices of the underground political public (‘Onus on govt to take Opposition seriously’). Parliamentary sessions provide an opportunity to parties and citizens to understand the government’s programmes and the alternatives. But in recent years, parliamentary debates have plummeted to the depths of farce or reduced to mere political slugfests for which both the ruling and opposition parties are equally to blame. Unfortunately, the absence of quality debates in Parliament over Budget and the Adani row has witnessed repeated disruptions and adjournments involving unwanted waste of time and taxpayers’ money. Instead of being partisan and a mud-slinging exercise, parliamentary sessions should be better utilised. Speeches by the opposition MPs should not be expunged because these may prove to be a game changer for government policies and programmes. Denial of debate in Parliament on sensitive topics of national and international importance would undermine the country’s democratic credentials.

Tajpreet S Kang, Hoshiarpur

Can’t ignore Opposition

The article ‘Onus on govt to take Opposition seriously’ seeks to remind the government of its obligation to respect the Opposition which is equally important in the healthy working of parliamentary democracy. The role of the Opposition is to keep the government on its toes and bring it to task for its acts of omission and commission through parliamentary questions, motions, debates and discussions. The party in power cannot ignore the opposition, and the concerns it raises, for long, except at its own peril. What shape the public mandate takes during an election is anybody’s guess.

Raj Kumar Goyal, by mail

Absurd reaction

Apropos of the survey conducted by the income tax authorities, the reason behind the raid is absurd. All of a sudden, the government remembered all the violations committed by the BBC after it released the controversial documentary. Why was this investigation not done earlier? Does the government presume that the public won’t be able to understand its dirty politics? The government can’t deal with a strong and opinionated media. If any media house tries to write anything against the government, either it is paid money to keep its mouth shut, or is defamed by accusing it of cheating or fraud. The government wants to make the media dance to its tunes.

Vidhi Joshi, Jalandhar

Carbon sequestration

Our farm soil has lost 30-75% of its organic carbon content, as per the reports released by ICAR. Global warming and climatic changes are already impacting soil composition. In the long run, this will not only impact crop production, but also our promise of feeding every empty stomach through the food security Act. The only ray of hope is carbon sequestration supported with other good crop production practices, like agro-forestry, forest and grassland management, use of organic manure, adequate irrigation and erosion control measure. By following such practices religiously we will not only be saving our environmental, but also moving towards sustainable goals.

Ravinder kumar Thakur, Kishtwar

Channel for Himachal

Reference to the launching of a 24x7 DD Himachal channel; it is indeed a feather in the cap of the state. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who is instrumental in opening the channel, deserves accolades for this. Himachal Pradesh became a full- fledged state in 1971, but had no dedicated channel. With the launch of the channel, the rich and cultural heritage of the state will get showcased. It will add to both national and international tourism. The artists, litterateurs, freedom fighters and social workers of the state will get highlighted, who until now live in oblivion as national channels are not able to focus much on individual states. The channel should make sure that it gives impartial coverage and not be monopolised by a few sycophants.

KR Bharti, Shimla

