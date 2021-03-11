VIP ecosystem

Refer to ‘Dog on the tracks’; a senior IAS officer treating public space as his personal property, built with taxpayers’ money, is disgraceful. However to single out bureaucracy for the entrenched VIP culture is uncalled for as this is omnipresent in every sphere of public life. The municipal corporations, military establishment, big corporations, people with deep pockets, judiciary and media houses are part of the same VIP ecosystem. The elite class gets so intoxicated with power and authority that they start believing that they are a law unto themselves. In developed countries, even top leaders are down to earth and have no inhibition in rubbing shoulders with the common man. In our country, this is done for photo-ops, like eating with Dalits and travelling in a metro. To make a beginning to obliterate this VIP culture, let all permanent and political executives send their children to government schools rather than Ivy League colleges; avail medical treatment in public hospitals. We have witnessed at the height of the pandemic how these VIPs could get admission to top-notch private hospitals while the common man was desperate to even get an oxygen cylinder.

Deepak Singhal, Noida

Misuse of position

‘Dog on the tracks’ shows the reality of how powerful persons misuse their authority. The stadium is meant for sportspersons and not bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen. Such people are present in every sphere. They consider themselves above society and sacrifice the common interest of people for their own interest. We live in a democracy where everybody is equal before the law. Such practices should be stopped immediately.

shiv Dhemla, Bathinda

Sense of entitlement

In our country, it is the norm for people in position to misuse their authority. This episode lays bare the sense of entitlement of bureaucrats. Most bureaucrats in the last years of service try to get an extension or some adjustments in other departments. Due to this, they are ready to do work outside their purview. The government had started lateral entry to higher posts, meant for IAS cadre, and had received a good response. If the attitude of the present IAS cadre does not change, the government should consider raising the number of posts through such entry.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Fair trial

Reference to ‘Jail for Malik’; the life sentence by the NIA court after Malik pleaded guilty to all charges was well deserved. The judge was also wise and humane in not, despite strong arguments by the prosecution, giving the death penalty. India’s rule of law received another pat on the back for having ensured a fair trial and adequate representation for the accused’s defence.

SS Paul, Nadia

Too late now

Apropos of ‘Ready to reveal the names of the corrupt, says Capt’, it is strange to see the quick reaction of former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the sacking of Health Minister Vijay Singla. He is now ready to reveal the names of corrupt ministers and MLAs, including those involved in sand mining in the previous regime. What was he doing during his chief-ministership? He remained a mute spectator during his entire tenure. He not only brought a bad name to his party, but also to the Army personnel because of his background and also to the Chief Minister’s office. He lacked the courage to act against such people because it could have cost him his seat. The present government headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already initiated various inquiries against previous regimes. Truth will come out soon.

Gurpreet S Malhotra, Kansal

Public sector lags

Refer to the article ‘What the people really want’, successive governments tilted towards liberalisation to utilise resources efficiently as red tape, corruption and inefficiency had plagued government-run enterprises. Monopolistic empires crumbled and resulted in price rationalisation. The private sector is efficient but is run on motives of profit. It caters to affluent sections of society and is out of bounds for the downtrodden. We can observe this trend in every field, from education, health, food to even entertainment. Single-screen theatres have almost vanished and the poor neither have deep pockets nor self-esteem to buy ticket of a multiplex. Major chunk of the population comprises lower middle class and the poor. The government should give equal focus to the development of an efficient public sector and MSMEs in every field so that majority of public is not deprived of basic amenities and employment opportunities.

Rajesh Goyal, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace 12-yr-old

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Thar driver in police net

Geetanjali Shree's 'Tomb of Sand' breaks language barrier

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to War Memorial in Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, Jalandhar villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it

Amritsar beat Mohali in HR Saggi cricket