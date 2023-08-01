 Vote-bank politics : The Tribune India

Vote-bank politics



Refer to ‘No law & order in Manipur’; it was a nice gesture by Opposition MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur. They got first-hand information to corner the government in Parliament on the issue. But it is a pity that the Opposition did not visit West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Why is the Opposition adopting double standards? Whether a woman is raped in Manipur, West Bengal, Rajasthan or any other state, it is essential for society to condemn the crime unequivocally. It seems that the Opposition is playing vote-bank politics.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Women mobs in Manipur

Apropos of ‘Tackling women-led mobs in Manipur a challenge’; it is crucial that the women, who are seemingly leading these mobs and providing protection to terrorists, are recognised and treated as accomplices. An accomplice can be held criminally responsible for the actions of the main perpetrator of a crime. Exploiting the ethical approach and chivalrous culture of the Indian Army, known for its fair fighting principles, is unacceptable. In such a complex situation where the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been revoked, it becomes crucial for the Army and Central forces to operate within the boundaries of conflict management norms and adhere to international humanitarian laws.

Parvinder Singh, Chandigarh

Crimes against women

Apropos of ‘Brutalised women’; it is shameful to witness heinous crimes and sexual assaults on women and minors happening with alarming frequency. Such acts are not only abhorrent but also a grave violation of their fundamental rights and dignity. Including sex education and awareness campaigns in the academic curriculum is crucial for the comprehensive development and well-being of students. Sex education goes beyond merely teaching about the biological aspects of reproduction; it encompasses a broader range of topics related to sexual health, relationships, consent, gender equality and responsible decision-making. Women should be treated with dignity.

Kirandeep Singh, Chandigarh

Hubbub in Parliament

The disruption of parliamentary proceedings amounts to wastage of the country’s resources. Constant chaos in Parliament impedes the legislative process, delays important debates and discussions and prevents the institution from functioning effectively. Stalling House proceedings on any issue is a letdown for the people of the country. It is true that there has been a lack of promptness on the part of the Central Government in the Manipur violence, but it is not appropriate to suspend Parliament for this reason.

A Nawas, Kollam

Ensure national security

Apropos of ‘Drones from Pak’; the on-camera admission by Pakistan PM’s adviser Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan that drones are being used for smuggling drugs into India has exposed Pakistan’s lies. However, it is not for the first time that India has got clinching evidence to show to the world that Pakistan is deeply involved in spreading terrorist activities in India. Our country has already raised the pressing issue on international platforms many a time. But the global community has failed to address India’s concerns about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Therefore, India needs to boost its defence and technology to detect and destroy Pakistani drones for the sake of national security.

CS Mann, Una

Tiger resurgence

Refer to ‘At 3,682, India home to 75% of world’s tiger population: Data’; primary credit for the resurgence of wild tigers should go to Project Tiger, which had biodiversity preservation among its aims. The State of Forest Report, 2021, released by the Forest Survey of India, emphasised the importance of continuous, undisturbed and non-fragmented landscapes for the survival of tigers. While debating amendments to the Forest Conservation Act in the Rajya Sabha, it is crucial to carefully consider the factors that contribute to the survival of tigers and other wildlife species. Tigers, as apex predators, play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance of forest ecosystems.

MS Khokhar, by mail

