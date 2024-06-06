Voters reject polarisation

With reference to ‘India’s message’; the BJP has managed to secure a third consecutive term. But the defeats it faced in many constituencies should prompt it do course correction. It is time for the saffron party to reassess its stance on agricultural issues and the Agnipath scheme. It should also address the alleged misuse of Central agencies like the CBI, the ED and the I-T Department for political reasons. The Indian voters have rightly rejected the politicisation of religion, as the General Election results in UP clearly show. Though the NDA government had many achievements under its belt, namely the abrogation of Article 370, the G20 Summit, the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and so on, it fell short of its target. The party leadership must analyse what went wrong.

Anil Vinayak, Amritsar

Hopeful of better days

Apropos of the editorial ‘India’s message’; the verdict is out. Though the BJP will retain power at the Centre, it has failed to achieve a simple majority to form the government. This suggests that most voters want PM Narendra Modi to continue at the helm, but not as a leader with unchecked powers. Indians don’t want a PM who mixes religion with politics or promises to have more temples constructed. We want a leader who will work to uplift the poor, help the economy grow and ensure affordable healthcare facilities for all. As the BJP looks forward to its third straight term at the Centre, this time in a coalition, the electorate is hopeful of better days ahead.

Pratibha Sharma, Chandigarh

A win for Indian democracy

Refer to the editorial ‘India’s message’; the Lok Sabha election results are a win for Indian democracy. The BJP-led NDA’s ability to stay in power at the Centre despite growing anti-incumbency is no mean feat. The grand old party — which has improved its tally — and its INDIA bloc allies put up a spirited fight. The Opposition leaders are now better placed to keep the ruling dispensation on its toes. A strong Opposition is a prerequisite for democracy. India’s return to the coalition era has thrown the spotlight on the role of regional parties in national politics.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

A rebuke for divisive politics

Apropos of ‘India’s message’; the election results are a reminder that political leaders cannot fight and win elections solely on catchy slogans or by fomenting hatred. The decline in the BJP’s tally can be linked to issues like joblessness, rising prices, growing inequality and the controversial Agnipath scheme. Besides, PM Narendra Modi has drawn flak several times with his anti-minority rhetoric. His divisive campaign targeting Muslims may have alienated voters in certain regions. The Modi-led Centre has also been accused of stifling dissent and jailing political rivals on what many say are trumped-up charges. The number of seats that the NDA has secured in this General Election is a far cry from its ambitious target of 400 seats.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

SAD, AAP need to introspect

With reference to the news report ‘Punjab hands 7 to Cong, 2 to radicals’; the grand old party has stamped its authority by clinching seven of the 13 seats in the state. With the tally, the Congress has proven that it still has the might to take on the BJP. On the other hand, regional party SAD and the ruling AAP need to analyse the reasons behind their poor showing in Punjab. It is telling that even the BJP got a higher vote share at 18.56 per cent than the Akalis’ 13.42 per cent. SAD cannot sustain itself if it continues to be helmed by just one family. Besides, AAP’s failure to keep many of its Assembly poll promises cost it dear.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

BJP’s goal comes a cropper

The Lok Sabha elections reveal a nation loyal to democracy and its core principles, rejecting divisive ideologies. While craving stability, voters won’t tolerate intolerance or hate-driven agendas. Despite the BJP’s ambition, it fell short of an absolute majority, signalling a shift in political dynamics. The saffron party’s dream of a Congress-free India has been shattered by the Opposition resurgence powered by regional parties. Understanding the grassroots reality is vital for electoral success. Regional parties, sidelined in recent years, now play a pivotal role, ensuring diversity in governance. The election outcome discredits the exit polls and reinforces faith in the electoral process.

Vijaykumar HK, Raichur (Karnataka)

