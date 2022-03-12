Voting as one

Apropos of ‘Kejriwal as contender’ (Nous Indica), fed up with the misrule of the traditional parties, the Punjabis, rising above party, caste, creed, religion and ‘derawad’, voted en masse for a change. They have given a massive mandate to AAP to uplift the common man from miseries. They have voted on the basis of real issues affecting the general public — unemployment, corruption and drug menace. They have pinned high hopes on the new government. As for Congress decimation, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Navjot Sidhu are solely responsible. 

Tarsem S Bumrah, Batala

Big win for democracy 

The people of Punjab have exhibited wisdom and maturity by giving a fair chance to a new political entity (‘Kejriwal as contender’; Nous Indica). The AAP has successfully followed the original concept of the Congress, which is still relevant and needed in the country. The people of Punjab deserve praise for believing in justice and democratic setup. The TMC, AAP and Samajwadi Party, which have accepted the challenges and improved the image of their parties to a great extent, can form a solid opposition at the national level. The hardliners and separatist forces among the minorities must do some introspection. The BJP has achieved  success in UP by reviving traditional  values and providing security umbrella to the women, poor and  the weaker sections. 

Nirmal Kumar, Panchkula

The mighty have fallen 

The AAP has won with a thumping majority and has also sidelined the well-established, mighty political parties. People of Punjab are rejoicing at the outcome of the election. But this opportunity to form the government cannot be taken as an indication of the love and enchantment of the people for the AAP, rather, it is proof of their pent-up wrath against old political parties. Mafias were allowed by the government to plunder with impunity the wealth and resources of the state, for their own benefit and that of those in power. The economy of the state was made to nosedive, agriculture, industry, trade and business were shattered. The common man was trampled by poverty, inflation, unemployment, and was left to face his fate. People are now anxiously  waiting to see whether the new government also follows the same path or creates a new path and proves its mettle by improving the conditions of people and turning Punjab into a model welfare state. One thing is clear from the pattern of voting in Punjab — this time, selfish and corrupt political parties were decimated. This would have ramifications on future elections in other states too. 

SS Chahal, Amritsar

Bringing in change 

The AAP’s victory clearly shows how unhappy the people of Punjab were with the Congress government, how they didn’t want the SAD to come again and ruin Punjab’s youth with drugs and alcohol. And the dislike for the BJP due to the farmers’ protest paved the way for the AAP. Even the former CM, Capt Amarinder Singh, lost from his constituency, a seat he thought he would win for sure. Punjab’s people wanted a change, and they brought one.

Khushnaseeb Kaur, Patiala

Political tsunami 

The political tsunami created by the AAP in Punjab was expected. The people of Punjab were sick of the drama enacted by the main political parties for one-upmanship. The main actors were senior leaders who were fighting election not for the party, but for themselves. Now, the result is before them. People want action on the ground, which the ruling party failed to deliver. 

Manjit Singh, Ludhiana

Power of common man 

The people of Punjab have voted for change, irked over the promises which were never kept; departments where the files never moved;  and the costliest state as far as electricity is concerned, to name some. The mandate has shown the power of a common man when pushed to the edge. We  hope for better days in the future. 

Manveen Mann, Jalandhar

Hike in school fee 

After a long tussle, the Chandigarh administration has finally given nod to private schools to hike school fee up to 8 per cent, which has raised eyebrows. The administration has favoured the strong and influential private school bodies. This decision is biased and partial and has shaken the faith of the common man in the system, especially the education wing. Private schools are already making huge profits and charging hefty admission and tuition fee. If they are facing losses, as claimed, why are they not ready to disclose their balance sheets for transparency? 

Karan Singh Vinayak, Chandigarh

