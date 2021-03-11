Waste dumps

Refer to ‘Managing waste’; it is disheartening to see large piles of waste becoming a common sight on the outskirts of cities and towns. These waste piles are set on fire that burns 24x7. The problem can be solved with the 3Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle, besides segregation of waste at the generation point. The government is making efforts but it is up to individuals to act on it. Environment education in schools can do wonders in raising awareness.

Gurinder Chhabra, Faridkot

Dishonest cops

Apropos of ‘87 cops in HP of doubtful integrity’, it is an irony that police officials have been found to be of doubtful integrity and ‘undesirable for sensitive posts’. The numbers may increase manifold, if a thorough probe is carried out by an independent intelligence agency. All they want is to make a quick buck everywhere. It is in public interest to shunt them out.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

What idealism?

Refer to ‘India’s realism lacks the fire of idealism’; idealism for whom? For the US, that has been helping Pakistan for the past 70 years by supplying arms and dollars to keep India bleeding? Or Europe, which never bothered to contain Pakistan, even when it openly executed Mumbai and Parliament attacks? India, as a nation, has to care for its own interests first. And the government has taken a neutral stand. This is the war between Ukraine and Russia, and they have to sort it out themselves. When the US and Europe are staying aloof, in spite of being NATO members, why should India take sides in this mess which is a creation of the West? The US and Europe were lecturing India against buying crude from Russia, but Europe increased its own buying from Russia. Post Ukraine war, it will be a different world order. The balance of power may not be the same. India has to be prepared for these changes.

SUMAN KUPLISH, LUDHIANA

Messing with peace

Reference to ‘Key accused arrested; Centre keeping watch’; it is a well-planned strategy by anti-social and seditious elements to disturb peace in the state for their own ulterior motives. The government must deal with this misadventure with an iron hand. Separatists want to take advantage by spreading venom between communities and take back the border state to the old period of turmoil and jeopardise hard-earned peace. The new CM, instead of selling the Delhi model, should focus on his own state. There are geographical and cultural differences between the two states. It is impossible to weigh both on the same measure. Instead of freebies, we want prosperity in the state and revival of the agriculture and industrial sectors, for which Punjab was once known as a trailblazer.

Deepak, by mail

Ready to defend

Reference to ‘High operational readiness top priority, says Army Chief’; in light of the pivotal changes in the geopolitical world, the words of the new Chief strike the right chord. India is in a precarious situation with border conflicts as well as turmoil in its neighbouring countries. It would be in our best national interest to ramp up operational preparedness to protect our sovereignty.

Mayank Pathak, Shimla

Same code for all

Apropos of ‘Sarma: Uniform Civil Code will ensure Muslim women’s honour’, enactment of the triple talaq law provided relief to Muslim women only to some extent. They would feel honoured only when a uniform code comes into existence. A country can be called democratic only when all its citizens enjoy the same rights, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. If a section of society suffers discrimination on the basis of religion, it means there are some flaws in the basic concepts of the Constitution. The Centre should arrive at a consensus after consultations with all concerned.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

Why action so late?

Reference to the demolition of jhuggis; it is strange that the Chandigarh estate office has woken up after 20-odd years. Why did it turn a blind eye to the unauthorised activity all along? What were the officials and the corporator of that area doing? They are equally to blame. The jhuggis have power connections and running water. How did it happen? Alternative accommodation should be planned to rehabilitate the dwellers. I have also read with dismay that the UT is planning a shortcut to the airport. Most airports abroad take nothing less than 45 minutes to an hour. Instead of this wasteful expenditure, the funds can be utilised in a better way for the welfare of the downtrodden.

Wg Cdr DPS Dhillon (retd), Chandigarh

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

