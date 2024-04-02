 Weaponisation of govt agencies : The Tribune India

  Letters
  • Weaponisation of govt agencies

Weaponisation of govt agencies



The arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has ignited a firestorm across party lines. The Opposition, once fragmented, now stands united, pointing fingers at PM Narendra Modi and the ruling party. Kejriwal, a vocal critic of Modi, finds himself ensnared in graft allegations in the run-up to the national polls. His party has labelled the case politically motivated. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that PM Modi is trying to do match-fixing in the election has found favour with many voters. This is no ordinary election. It is a battle for our nation’s soul. Government agencies must not be allowed to become weapons for the Centre.

Sewa Singh, Amritsar

Polls a chance to save democracy

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest underscores a disturbing trend in Indian politics. PM Narendra Modi’s government stands accused of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation and harassment against its political opponents. The timing of the arrest — just weeks before the General Election — raises serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process. The Opposition’s united front against the tactics of the current regime signals a critical moment in Indian democracy. The alleged ‘match-fixing’ strikes at the heart of free and fair elections. This election will give the voters a chance to safeguard the principles of democracy and uphold the rule of law.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

The downfall of Congress

Apropos of the news report ‘INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to restore democracy’; the Congress has been reduced to playing second fiddle. It has failed to reach good seat-sharing deals with its INDIA bloc allies. This has hit the morale of the party’s local leaders and workers. It is imperative that the grand old party regain its momentum and the INDIA grouping find a substantial agenda to be able to present itself as a strong Opposition alliance. Just being anti-Modi or anti-BJP is not enough to win over voters.

Bhrigu Chopra, Zirakpur

India not the right mediator

Apropos of the editorial ‘Ukraine beckons’; the argument that India could be a potential mediator in the conflict because it does not blame either side and has consistently insisted on dialogue and diplomacy sounds convincing. But New Delhi’s strategic proximity to Moscow is quite remarkable. And India’s supposed neutrality may be viewed with suspicion because of its obvious leanings toward Russia. Further, India has failed to condemn the obvious wrongs committed by the two warring nations. India doesn’t want to jeopardise its bilateral ties with Russia, which makes it difficult for it to mediate and hammer out a peaceful solution without displeasing its close ally.

Roshan Lal Goel, by mail

Break the nexus of mining

With reference to ‘Illegal mining’; the Haryana Government’s SOP with regard to the menace is baffling, to say the least. The nexus between those involved in illegal mining and the local administration and law enforcement agencies is an open secret. Usually, cops are hand in glove with miners. That is why the police look the other way as illegal mining continues unabated. The miners’ misdeeds must not be ignored. It is worth noting how mining in the Aravallis has damaged the environment and disturbed the ecosystem there. It is high time that the state government took corrective measures and dealt with the culprits stringently.

Bal Govind, Noida

Probe Supriya’s post on Kangana

Lieut Governor (L-G) VK Saxena recently directed Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to carry out a thorough investigation into a social media post by firebrand Congress leader Supriya Shrinate against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. It was allegedly a bid to outrage the modesty of a woman. And it is hard to digest Supriya’s claim that someone else who had access to her social media account was behind the objectionable post. The police must probe the matter and identify the culprit. Further, if someone other than Supriya was responsible, she must take appropriate legal action.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

