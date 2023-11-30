 Well-executed rescue operation : The Tribune India

Refer to ‘17-day nightmare ends’; the Uttarakhand Chief Minister has announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the 41 labourers. Members of the multi-agency rescue team, who worked tirelessly to save the trapped men, particularly the rat-hole miners, should also be appropriately rewarded. Additionally, the executing agency of the tunnel project should face significant penalties for substandard construction work. It appears its engineers either lacked the necessary expertise or showed blatant negligence, or possibly both.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Honour rescue team

It is a matter of great pride for the nation that thanks to the exceptional efforts of all engineers, officers and workers involved in the rescue operation, the stranded labourers were successfully pulled out of the death trap. The courage displayed by all 41 workers is commendable. The experts engaged in this evacuation exercise deserve all appreciation, and they also merit national recognition. Hats off to the Prime Minister and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister for keenly monitoring the operation. This has not only brought immense relief to the families of the workers but also to the entire nation.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Rein in miscreants

Refer to ‘Envoy targeted’; the hectoring of India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, by Khalistan supporters in a New York gurdwara is condemnable. Two months ago, a similar insult was meted out to the Indian envoy to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, by miscreants who prevented him from entering a gurdwara. The troublemakers must realise that by raising contentious issues in places of worship, they are tarnishing the image of the entire Sikh community. Instead of encouraging miscreants against India for the sake of votes, Western nations must prioritise better diplomatic ties with India. This would be possible if these nations crack down on anti-India elements on their soil without delay.

Chanchal S Mann, Una

Give peace a chance

Apropos of ‘Extended truce’; the decision by Israel and Hamas to extend their brief truce in the Gaza Strip has yielded short-term benefits for both sides but has created uncertainty about when, how and if Israel will resume its invasion of Gaza. To prevent a return to square one after the ceasefire extension, sustained diplomatic efforts and a two-state solution are necessary. While the extension offers hope for peace, the international community must help in showing the path forward. Resumption of hostilities after the end of the extended truce would perpetuate the cycle of violence and deepen the suffering of those affected by the conflict.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Jind school horror

Refer to ‘Haryana sacks Jind principal’; finally, the Haryana Government has meted out much-awaited punishment to the school principal, who is accused of committing a heinous crime against female students while misusing his official position. However, this punishment is deemed insufficient, and it is the duty of the state government to ensure that the accused is prosecuted under the most stringent laws of the land, resulting in the judiciary awarding him an exemplary punishment.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Principal’s dismissal

The school principal’s dismissal should serve as a warning to individuals with similar tendencies, especially in the remote and interior schools of Haryana and its neighbouring states. However, the issue is not new, and the protective mechanism of society has resulted in significant delays and deficiencies. It raises questions about whether women’s commissions have effectively sensitised schools, teachers and their administrations about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Specific ‘behavioural don’ts’ should be communicated to teachers. The complex nature of the teacher-student relationship often seems overlooked at various levels of modern teaching, leading to unfortunate consequences.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

