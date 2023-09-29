 West’s double standards : The Tribune India

West’s double standards



Refer to ‘India talks tough’; the Indian Government has strongly denied its involvement in extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder, and Canada hasn’t provided any substantive proof yet. In his address at the UNGA, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a valid point when he discussed the West’s double standards in its global political dealings. Western countries consider themselves models of moral behaviour. It’s as though the world is expected to accept America’s definition of terrorism, yet the US and its allies contest the definitions of terrorism or dangerous behaviour held by many other democracies. For instance, an extremist like Nijjar is referred to as a Sikh leader or a dissident by many in the West.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

A resolute message

Refer to ‘India talks tough’; Jaishankar’s impressive communication skills enable him to articulate our foreign policy with unparalleled clarity and conviction. This straightforwardness plays a pivotal role in effectively conveying a resolute message to the global community on issues of utmost importance. Western nations have often faced criticism for their inconsistency and double standards in international affairs. The nation’s burgeoning economy has captured substantial global attention, making it impossible for any nation to overlook its influence. So, now it is the time to vocalise our stance and assert our position on the global stage. Hope that India’s diplomatic stance is well received not only by Canada but by its allies as well.

K Kumar, Panchkula

Pension dues

Apropos of ‘Pay pension dues on time, don’t sit on decision: HC to Punjab’; several elderly pensioners have filed cases in courts, seeking their outstanding dues. However, the Advocate General is defending the state’s case to prolong the decision-making process, resulting in a waste of court time. Several petitioners have died awaiting decision, and there has been no response or statement from the ruling dispensation. The media can play a crucial role in guiding the rulers to prioritise essential matters and discourage wasteful spending.

Raghbir Singh, Mohali

Global economic powerhouse

Apropos of ‘PM: India on cusp of becoming economic powerhouse’; Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for India’s economic future shines brightly on the horizon. His recent address at the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit encapsulates the nation’s transformative journey. The PM’s emphasis on the next 20 years being more pivotal than the previous two decades resonates deeply. India’s remarkable growth story, transforming it into the world’s fastest-growing large economy, stands as a testament to his leadership. The goal of becoming a global economic powerhouse is within reach, with international recognition of India’s potential. The PM’s call to focus on key sectors such as agri-tech, food processing and innovation embodies a path to empowerment.

Gurpreet Kaur Rosy, Mohali

Phalke award for Waheeda

It’s heartening to know that Waheeda Rehman, whose luminous beauty and accomplished acting skills endeared her to generations of moviegoers, will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Her films like Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Reshma Aur Shera are still a favourite among cinephiles. A beacon of talent, dedication and grace, she embodies the best of our cinematic heritage. In Dev Anand’s Guide, she delivered one of her most defining and memorable performances as ‘Rosie’. Recipient of both the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, she exemplifies dedication, commitment and the strength of an Indian woman who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence through hard work.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Unrealistic taxes

Refer to ‘How new taxes can kill online gaming industry’; the government has gone overboard in trying to impose unrealistic taxes on the gaming industry. It is clear that the government considers gaming as moral turpitude and hence is doing all it can to discourage it. This is not in the best interests of the Indian economy, which is dithering at present. Imposing excessive taxes on the emerging gaming industry could be akin to killing the goose that is poised to lay golden eggs.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Canada #S Jaishankar

