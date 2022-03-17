What a change!

What a start to the journey of ‘change’ in Punjab! The Rs 2 crore set aside for the swearing-in ceremony could have been avoided by having a low-cost function. The hard-earned money of the people is being wasted. Is this change? Can Punjab afford it, with its debt-ridden farmers and depleted treasury? People expected a low-key ceremony that would have kickstarted a journey of change and reforms, but the expectations seem to have crumbled under the pandals of Khatkar Kalan. Politicians cannot be trusted with welfare. For them, welfare begins with themselves and ends with themselves.

Navreet Kaur, Abohar

AAP’s mega show

It is astonishing that Rs 2 crore was allocated for the Khatkar Kalan oath-taking ceremony of AAP’s newly elected CM. This amount is being paid by the taxpayers. Earlier, the entire fleet of PRTC and roadways buses were rolled out for the victory march in Amritsar. It not only caused a huge loss to the exchequer and harassment to people, but was also a misuse of public transport for personal and political purposes as are the full-page advertisements in newspapers and ads on TV channels. Crop on nearly 150 acres stands razed and relief is being offered to the affected farmers. That will also be accounted for by the taxpayers. It is not expected of the Aam Aadmi Party to go for such mega shows.

Jagjit Singh, Bathinda

Not what people wanted

The AAP using state transport buses to carry its supporters for the Amritsar roadshow has provided an opportunity to the Opposition parties to criticise it. Does the AAP consider people to be naive? The controversial style of working will only tarnish the party’s image and it should take care to avoid this.

Ravinder Singh, Jalandhar

Challenge for AAP

Spending crores from the exchequer for the victory rally, swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan and print and TV advertisements, it seems as if the AAP is still in election mode. People have been inconvenienced due to lack of buses and change of route. How will the AAP be a party with a difference? This wasteful expenditure must be stopped. Let people keep a vigilant eye on the siphoning of public money during such political functions. The new government should win the hearts of taxpayers by changing the style of working in sharp contrast from the previous governments. It must focus on job creation, setting up agro-food processing units which will engage rural youth, drug and sand mining mafia, pollution of rivers and the dwindling forest cover. The fulfilment of promised freebies should not derail its focus on the real development agenda.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana

‘Cong-mukt’ a reality

The meeting called by the Gandhis to ponder over the reasons for the humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections was designed in a way that nobody would challenge their authority. Kapil Sibal dared to call a spade a spade, and the result is that Congressmen are calling him a traitor. At this rate, after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this country may really be ‘Congress-mukt’.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Gandhis must make way

Refer to ‘Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal’; the Congress has not been able to take on the challenge of the BJP. It lacks the will and the right leadership to win, though it is still the only party with a national footprint. The G-23 leaders must debate on the need for change in leadership, as did Indira Gandhi when she engineered a divide in the party in 1969. There are many young and capable next-generation leaders who can lead and rejuvenate the party. Mamata Banerjee’s call to Opposition leaders to form a common platform needs serious consideration. India needs an effective and responsible Opposition, and not ‘Opposition-mukt Bharat’.

HN Ramakrishna, Bengaluru

BJP performance in UP

‘Four reasons for BJP’s triumph in UP’ offers some solid arguments. People had no better choice than the BJP. The fragmented Opposition was no match for the BJP. Hindutva was not the only force responsible for BJP’s victory. The writer has given fewer marks to the development UP has witnessed under Yogi’s tenure. If religion was a binding force, why could Owaisi’s outfit not open its account even in Muslim-majority areas? The SP’s Muslim-Yadav combine too failed. Mayawati had literally rested her oars, alluding to some internal problem, or to extract benefits from the BJP. The improved law and order situation, highways, free ration and infrastructure were some parameters on which the BJP scored better.

LR Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

