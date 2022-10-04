 What about BSNL? : The Tribune India

What about BSNL?

AFTER the launch of Jio’s 5G network, PM Modi and the media called it a step into a new era, however, it is not only surprising, but also shocking that the government-owned BSNL is still providing 3G services (‘5G is here’). Becoming a ‘brand ambassador’ of privately owned companies is not going to work wonders, but building a strong nation by promoting and uplifting government organisations definitely will. The PM should have worked towards the improvement and empowerment of BSNL services. Supporting Jio is more of a personal favour to a company that is among the richest in the world.

GURPREET S MALHOTRA, by mail

Bridge the divide

The launching of 5G services is a commendable feat, however, it remains to be seen if these services trickle down to the economically backward sections of society. The government should ensure that the digital divide is bridged and each segment of the population is able to use these services. The services need to have pan-India coverage.

Aanya Singhal, Noida

Digital revolution

Reference to the editorial ‘5G is here’; India is rolling out 5G services that will provide seamless coverage, high data rate and increased efficiency. It will offer new economic opportunities, social benefits and the potential for bringing in a transformational force in Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers of development and spur innovations and business enterprises. 5G will be one of the driving forces behind the fourth Industrial Revolution and will blur the lines between physical, digital and biological spaces. But for 5G to be successful, 4G has to attain maturity.

Tashi Baheti, by mail

Distant dream

If telecom companies can’t provide a stable, uninterruptible line of telephonic communication in urban areas, if their signals are so fragile that the network goes off multiple times during a two-minute talk, where are we headed with a 5G dream? Imagine a car that shuts down every 5 km, and you develop an engine speed of 200 km per hour. Would you rather not want a consistent performer with lower speed?

Sandeep Chaudhri, Karnal

5G transition

Great technological changes have taken place in the past few years, but these newer technologies, like 4G, are still far away from mass adoption. Just as Jio’s entry expedited the struggling telecom sector’s 4G transition while keeping tariffs affordable, 5G’s trajectory could be quite similar. 5G transition has happened in stages in many countries. It is yet to be seen what mix of 5G options will work best for service providers and consumers, including businesses. We have to wait and see the promise of 5G speed-powered better deployment of technologies like AI.

MS KHOKHAR, by mail

Will benefit poor?

Apropos of ‘5G is here’, as speed is decisive in modern life, the launch of 5G wireless technology in India is exciting, but there is still a long wait for country-wide coverage. Will this service benefit the poor who form a significant segment of the population? To expect them to be overjoyed at the introduction of the new technology would be facile.

RAMESH GUPTA, NARWANA

Panipat textile units

Reference to ‘In Haryana’s textile city, 6L workers plan to leave’; the callous attitude of unit owners in Panipat has a dual effect. One, by not following the CAQM norms, they are adding to the pollution. Second, they have forced the exodus of six lakh workers. The government must have taken mill owners into confidence before setting the norms. It is their moral duty to help curb pollution. The ones who will be most affected due to all this are daily wage labourers who cannot afford to lose work even for a few days. They will try to find work elsewhere or move to their native places, as they did during the first wave of Covid.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Crop diversification

Refer to ‘Review incentives to ensure more crop per drop’; the article is scientifically misconceived as it ignores the agro-climatic factors of Punjab and Haryana, where two-third area is prone to waterlogging, and hence unsuitable for maize cultivation. Haryana’s maize diversification programme has been a failure in the past five years, despite huge financial incentives. On the other hand, the Tar-wattar DSR technology adopted by farmers in Punjab and Haryana has saved nearly half the groundwater irrigation and cost of cultivation without any loss of seed yield. Early-sown DSR with early maturity varieties is a solution to the pollution caused by the burning of paddy straw, because then the farmers will go for additional crop of sesbania (dhencha) or moong before wheat sowing in the first half of November.

VIRENDER SINGH LATTHER, Karnal

