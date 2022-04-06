What people want

Reference to ‘The mood of Indian voters’; the electoral system has failed to understand the mood of the people. Voters cast votes based on economic, religious and social factors, besides failure of a government to perform. What is imperative is public welfare. For this, emphasis should be on strict manifesto compliance, which can be legally binding. The country’s growth and development should also be taken into consideration, like economy and advancement in keys areas of health and education. The legal conditions should be that whichever government is in place, it must ensure the welfare of the people. The parameters should be legalised.

LK Attri, Chandigarh

Impractical schemes

Refer to ‘Punjab votes for change, now it’s Gujarat’s turn’; one hopes that the change in Punjab shows some positive results for Gujarat, but the schemes floated so far by the AAP belie that hope. Ration at doorstep would be practically unworkable and will run into logistics problems, nor would it be cost-effective. If the aim is to avoid long queues, opening additional ration shops is a better option. The anti-graft app scheme is a non-starter. It is naïve to think that a common man can make an audio or a video of the bribe-seeker. The free bijli/pani scheme and Rs 1,000 per month for women will prove to be a huge financial drain when the state coffers are already empty. Will the AAP government set an example by slashing hefty tax-free salaries, pensions and perks to MLAs, ministers and chairmen of various boards and by cutting other wasteful expenditure?

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), JALANDHAR

Proceed with caution

India’s Covid-19 caseload has come down to 12,000. Still, people must continue to exercise maximum caution, even when certain states have made wearing mask in public places optional. Though this decision is pleasant to the ears, the authorities should not forget the recent surge in cases in countries such as China and South Korea and in Europe, triggered by new variants. Even if the third wave has weakened, one must not lower one’s guard.

Shivani Sharma, Panchkula

Keep on the mask

Refer to ‘Maskless states’; some state governments have eased many Covid restrictions, but as most of us have now become used to wearing a mask, continuing this good practice voluntarily by health-conscious citizens is still advisable for their own safety first, and then, that of others. Further, masks are helpful against pollution also.

NARENDRA KUMAR SINGHAL, PANCHKULA

Gita in schools

Apropos of the HP Education Minister’s thinking about introducing the Gita in the school curriculum, the moot question is, whether the minister has consulted educationists on the subject change. Will Shaivite Hindus support the proposed experimentation? If the idea to change the age-old system of education is implemented, the new teaching in the state schools will be parallel to madarsas of Deoband. If at all, allow the Gita as an optional subject, in lieu of general knowledge etc. Rather stress should be laid on NCC, art and craft etc., to prepare the younger generation to be either soldiers, when so needed by the nation, or be self-supporting individuals, offering employment to others.

KL Noatay, Kangra

Himachal’s claim

Apropos of the news report ‘State has 7.19 per cent stake in Chandigarh: former MP’, the Central government should also consider the claim of Himachal Pradesh while deciding the fate of Chandigarh. The hill state was also carved out of joint Punjab in 1966, apart from Haryana, under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. It is unfortunate that Himachal Pradesh did not get its share even after a verdict by the Supreme Court in 2011. The matter pertaining to the control of the BBMB should also be decided by the Union government.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Filling vacancies

After eight years in power, PM Modi seems to have realised the gravity of unemployment and has asked top bureaucrats to prioritise the process of filling vacancies in government departments. Had the government filled the vacancies as and when they arose, such a backlog would not have accumulated to 8.7 lakh posts in Central government departments. Recently, the Punjab Chief Minister approved a file to fill 25,000 vacancies in different departments of the state government through the PPSC/SSSB. Immediate action will not only fill vacancies, but also tackle unemployment in the country.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

