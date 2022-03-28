What worked in Punjab

Refer to ‘Rage against privilege’ (Nous Indica); people of Punjab trusted the alternative politics of the AAP that promised empowerment of the common man. Unlike in the past, they did not vote on non-issues or on any call to their caste or religion but on the menace of drugs, defunct education and healthcare systems, unemployment etc. In other states, voters were, yet again, distracted from real issues by communal polarisation. Cash subsidies/incentives were given to various sections of society. The rest was done by the spin doctors who portrayed even non-performance as an achievement. Nevertheless, had there been a visible trustworthy alternative, even the mighty BJP might have fallen prey to the rage.    

Hira Sharma, by mail

Confidence in Modi 

Apropos of ‘Rage against privilege’, Modi has emerged as the most successful politician in recent times. OBCs and Dalits, along with the urban middle class, have reposed their confidence in his leadership. The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh elections because of Modi’s  charisma, yet it was not easy as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has emerged as a mass leader on his own, registering his party’s presence throughout the state.  

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Rationalising pension

I was overjoyed to hear that the Punjab Chief Minister had reduced the pension of elected members to one and only one time. There is no country or any government that provides pensions to its employees more than once because they have worked for five years on a job. These politicians call their job ‘sewa’. Pension has been a greater burden on the government. This is the best thing that has happened in Punjab since Independence. The AAP should be commended. This step should have been taken much earlier.

Shiv Kumar, Ohio

Bold decision 

By starting one MLA, one pension, the Punjab CM has started the cleansing process from the top. An MLA drawing pension for each term was a self-made rule to serve their own interests and an unjustifiable act by lawmakers. It was a huge burden on the exchequer and misuse of taxpayers’ hard-earned money. They are many more such unjustifiable privileges available to MLAs, like free medical treatment abroad and payment of income tax by the state. The CM should take a bold decision on these privileges also and divert the money for the welfare of the common man.  

Jagir Singh Sra, Faridkot

One-term pension 

The decision on MLAs’ pension is historic and laudable. Many legislators are getting multiple pensions, up to Rs 6 lakh monthly, which is a colossal loss to the public exchequer. Some legislators are opposing it on the pretext that one pension is insufficient. No legislator is poor. The poor cannot contest elections, for it costs several lakhs. Politicians lead luxurious life and have palatial residences, while our highly qualified youth are running for even petty jobs. The AAP will have to explore more means to make the loss good.  

Bansi Ram Rahul, Garhshankar

A masterstroke 

CM Bhagwant Mann, in a span of a few days, has boldly scrapped multiple term pensions of MLAs. This is a masterstroke and will ease the burden on the exchequer. Another meaningful step was to launch an anti-corruption helpline. The way Mann is implementing the visionary steps stated in AAP’s manifesto, it will augur well for the state.

Harpreet Sandhu, Ludhiana

Pension loot

Refer to the landmark pension decision taken by the Punjab CM. The leaders had plundered the exchequer at their whim, looted it in the name of service to society. People wanted to see this kind of change which will be hailed by every citizen.

Harish Bansal, Mansa

Special package 

Refer to  ‘Punjab CM seeks Rs 1L cr aid for reviving growth’;  what special was done by the new dispensation, however little, to fortify its claim to revive the economy to earn a Central response. If the new dispensation has achieved any saving on any account during the past two weeks, it may be shared publicly to enhance the common man’s confidence. The AAP government should have been on the task from day one, as under good governance, each day and each rupee matters.  

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Confusion over hijab 

Apropos of the article ‘Don’t manipulate change’, the writer is unable to understand that hijab is only banned in classrooms by certain schools. You cannot force the schools to relax this requirement.

RC Sharma, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Nation

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

4
Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week

5
Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

6
Business

Banking services may be hit as trade unions call for nationwide strike on March 28-29

7
World

Russia-Ukarine War: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland

8
Nation

Hindus can be declared 'minority' in states where they're numerically lower strength: Centre tells Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Water level below normal in Himachal dams, surplus in Punjab’s

10
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to ‘Thoda Ruk Shah Rukh’ trend in 'Pathaan' style; netizens can’t keep their eyes off it

Don't Miss

View All
Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Top Stories

Set up SIT to identify those responsible for ‘genocide’ of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC

Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC

Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...

In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

55 complaints in first two months of the year alone

100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon

100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon

Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...

Let’s make local ‘global’, augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi

Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi

Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target

Cities

View All

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Cong rule: RTI

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

'Will check drug menace, strengthen basic amenities in area'

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Ruling NDA better placed this time to win Presidential poll on its own

‘Give us admission in Indian colleges’: Ukraine-returned students

'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

After finding ‘flaws’, MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Ludhiana: Councillors oppose inauguration of projects by AAP MLAs

Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Covid: One new case in Ludhiana district

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in ‘private practice’

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in 'private practice'

Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action

Amrita Pritam library opened

EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer