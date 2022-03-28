What worked in Punjab

Refer to ‘Rage against privilege’ (Nous Indica); people of Punjab trusted the alternative politics of the AAP that promised empowerment of the common man. Unlike in the past, they did not vote on non-issues or on any call to their caste or religion but on the menace of drugs, defunct education and healthcare systems, unemployment etc. In other states, voters were, yet again, distracted from real issues by communal polarisation. Cash subsidies/incentives were given to various sections of society. The rest was done by the spin doctors who portrayed even non-performance as an achievement. Nevertheless, had there been a visible trustworthy alternative, even the mighty BJP might have fallen prey to the rage.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Confidence in Modi

Apropos of ‘Rage against privilege’, Modi has emerged as the most successful politician in recent times. OBCs and Dalits, along with the urban middle class, have reposed their confidence in his leadership. The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh elections because of Modi’s charisma, yet it was not easy as SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has emerged as a mass leader on his own, registering his party’s presence throughout the state.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, Fatehabad

Rationalising pension

I was overjoyed to hear that the Punjab Chief Minister had reduced the pension of elected members to one and only one time. There is no country or any government that provides pensions to its employees more than once because they have worked for five years on a job. These politicians call their job ‘sewa’. Pension has been a greater burden on the government. This is the best thing that has happened in Punjab since Independence. The AAP should be commended. This step should have been taken much earlier.

Shiv Kumar, Ohio

Bold decision

By starting one MLA, one pension, the Punjab CM has started the cleansing process from the top. An MLA drawing pension for each term was a self-made rule to serve their own interests and an unjustifiable act by lawmakers. It was a huge burden on the exchequer and misuse of taxpayers’ hard-earned money. They are many more such unjustifiable privileges available to MLAs, like free medical treatment abroad and payment of income tax by the state. The CM should take a bold decision on these privileges also and divert the money for the welfare of the common man.

Jagir Singh Sra, Faridkot

One-term pension

The decision on MLAs’ pension is historic and laudable. Many legislators are getting multiple pensions, up to Rs 6 lakh monthly, which is a colossal loss to the public exchequer. Some legislators are opposing it on the pretext that one pension is insufficient. No legislator is poor. The poor cannot contest elections, for it costs several lakhs. Politicians lead luxurious life and have palatial residences, while our highly qualified youth are running for even petty jobs. The AAP will have to explore more means to make the loss good.

Bansi Ram Rahul, Garhshankar

A masterstroke

CM Bhagwant Mann, in a span of a few days, has boldly scrapped multiple term pensions of MLAs. This is a masterstroke and will ease the burden on the exchequer. Another meaningful step was to launch an anti-corruption helpline. The way Mann is implementing the visionary steps stated in AAP’s manifesto, it will augur well for the state.

Harpreet Sandhu, Ludhiana

Pension loot

Refer to the landmark pension decision taken by the Punjab CM. The leaders had plundered the exchequer at their whim, looted it in the name of service to society. People wanted to see this kind of change which will be hailed by every citizen.

Harish Bansal, Mansa

Special package

Refer to ‘Punjab CM seeks Rs 1L cr aid for reviving growth’; what special was done by the new dispensation, however little, to fortify its claim to revive the economy to earn a Central response. If the new dispensation has achieved any saving on any account during the past two weeks, it may be shared publicly to enhance the common man’s confidence. The AAP government should have been on the task from day one, as under good governance, each day and each rupee matters.

Jagvinder Singh Brar, Patiala

Confusion over hijab

Apropos of the article ‘Don’t manipulate change’, the writer is unable to understand that hijab is only banned in classrooms by certain schools. You cannot force the schools to relax this requirement.

RC Sharma, by mail

