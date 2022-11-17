 Wheat wastage : The Tribune India

THE news that nearly 45,000 MT of wheat was found rotten in open storage in several districts of Haryana is disturbing. The government’s decision to recover the losses from errant officials, however, is a welcome step. As per an estimate, food wastage in India every year exceeds 68 million tonnes, amounting to Rs 50,000 crore that works out to be 1% of GDP. Wheat alone contributes to the tune of 21 million MT. This wastage largely occurs at the storage phase due to inadequate and inappropriate facilities. A country like India, where 80 crore people depend on government supply of 5-kg food grains each month and a large number of people go hungry, can’t afford this gigantic wastage. Also, rotten grains emit greenhouse gases, mainly methane. It is easy to penalise the officials, but who will penalise the government — both state and Union?

LN Dahiya, Rohtak

Recruitment scam

The naib tehsildar recruitment scam has put a big question mark on the management of the Punjab Public Service Commission. A thorough investigation is needed regarding the possible role of the PPSC management, along with others who cheated during the recruitment process. This scam has brought to the fore the malpractices in recruitment that has plagued the functioning of the PPSC. The 2002 multi-crore recruitment scam under the then PPSC chairman is still fresh in public memory. Reforms are necessary in such important institutions to restore public confidence.

Manjit Singh Saini, Mohali

Hate speech

The Supreme Court’s suggestion to Parliament for a new law to curb hateful and offensive statements by public functionaries like MPs and MLAs is commendable. The rise in hate speeches by politicians is at an all-time high. Having a law will ensure that they do not use hate speech for polarisation and vote politics. Due to the lack of detailed laws, people misuse their right to freedom of speech. Strict action should be taken against those who make provocative speeches.

Bhrigu Chopra, Panchkula

Appoint doctors

Punjab is reeling under a serious medical crisis. Officials can only inform the authorities about the shortage of doctors, but the recruitment has to be carried out by the ministry concerned. Punjab has a good hospital infrastructure in place. What is required is immediate recruitment of doctors who are paid competitive salaries and other incentives so that they prefer working in the government setup. The government is on a spree of renaming and upgrading PHCs as aam aadmi clinics. What good are these buildings sans doctors? Patiala has no gynaecologists in its rural blocks and 50 posts are vacant in the Phagwara Civil Hospital, and many doctors are being pushed into non-medical work. The Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, is perpetually understaffed and patients are forced to buy medicines and get tests done from private facilities. Big private hospitals are cropping up and medical expenditure is getting out of the reach of the common man.

Tarika Narula, Patiala

Culture of guns

The Punjab Government’s decision to ban the public display of weapons, songs promoting gun culture and violence, and to review arms licences deserves praise. It is an important step in controlling the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In a state like Punjab, where there is a yearning and fascination for weapons and power, promoting a gun-free culture will be a challenge for the government. Though reforms take time, administrative action taken and implemented in letter and spirit, and in partnership with other leaders in the campaign, can have a lasting impact.

Shivani Sharma, Panchkula

Go for Metro

Thousands of people commute to Chandigarh daily from adjoining areas and the roads are bursting at their seams due to the tremendous increase in vehicular traffic, causing jams, delays and accidents. It is a major cause of vehicular and dust pollution. The AQI is deteriorating by the day. The tricity should make way for Metro, which will save millions of rupees and offer fast, comfortable and uninterrupted commuting. Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh will benefit. The future of Metro is very bright if we visualise the scenario 20-30 years hence. Additionally, it should link Dera Bassi, Ramgarh, Pinjore, New Chandigarh, Baddi, Ropar, International Airport, Patiala, etc. The pressure of vehicular traffic and pollution in Chandigarh will be greatly reduced as people will use the Metro.

Sateesh Dadwal, Chandigarh

