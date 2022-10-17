Where did we go wrong?

Apropos of ‘Liberal values are absolute’ (Nous Indica), there is only one path towards inclusivity, but when and where did ‘We the People’ fail to put it into practice? Liberal values are not imposed from outside. These values are sanskars that the intelligentsia needs to incorporate in the intellectual discourse that moulds the minds of the masses. Gandhi had given a furrowed field, sown with seeds of liberal values, to the nation. Intellectuals failed to water and fertilise the field because of their skewed notion of secularism. The split verdict of the apex court in the hijab case reflects the true picture of our society’s psyche.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

Reformers missing

Apropos of ‘Liberal values are absolute’ (Nous Indica), the genesis of regression lies in identity or vote-bank politics and those supporting the hijab are echoing their will, which is ‘pre-scripted’ by conservative parents and other elders. Sadly, great reformers like Guru Nanak, Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Raja Ram Mohan Roy, who ushered in a renaissance in social and religious practices, are missing in the Muslim world. A uniform civil code is the panacea that ought not brook any delay as our welfare state is obliged to uplift all.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Hijab should go

The regressive hijab should not be imposed on young girls in schools. It is religious fanatics who take such irrational decisions. A uniform dress instils in students a sense of equality. In Iran women have taken to the streets against hijab. Are all Muslim girls willing to always remain covered in hijabs or burqas? The larger Bench of the SC should take on board all stakeholders while deciding this sensitive issue, including the girls who will be directly impacted by the verdict.

Amarjeet Mann, Nangal

Not serious about RTI

Refer to ‘RTI Act at 17’; the present government is doing all it can to scuttle the Act by refusing to appoint adequate number of personnel needed for the job. The pendency of over three lakh cases makes a mockery of the intent of the Act. Violence against RTI activists is quite common and the delay in providing information increases their vulnerability to such attacks. The BJP used the Act effectively to uncover corruption during the UPA regime, but claims that there are no cases of corruption under the present government. Perhaps the claims would be busted if it allowed the Act to be used in the way it was meant to be used.

ANTHONY HENRIQUES, MUMBAI

Ignore referendum call

Apropos of ‘India serves demarche on Ottawa...’, rather than reacting to referendum calls by such fringe elements and giving them undue publicity, we should simply ignore them. A large majority of these people don’t even have Indian citizenship anymore. This shows how much love they have for India and Punjab. Their leaders collect large donations in the name of ‘Khalistan’ from gullible Punjabis and have a lavish lifestyle. Once their bank balance goes down, a fresh call is given in the name of ‘Khalistan’.

Lt Col HS Dullat (Retd), Patiala

Vande Bharat

The launch of Vande Bharat Express is an exciting and important initiative taken by the Modi government. As a huge developing country, India can grow sustainably through tourism. This train will attract tourists from different parts and the increase in connectivity with other states would surely help. Such initiatives will go a long way in making ‘Dream India’ a reality.

Vibha Khurana, Jalandhar

Drug regulation must

It is a matter of concern that India’s image as a major supplier of medicines is jeopardised by the death of Gambian children (‘Save India’s image as pharma hub’). A reliable regulatory system should be in place to save lives at home and abroad. Non-compliance of recommendations of various committees highlights a casual approach, even towards grave matters. Committees and commissions are of no use if their recommendations are to be dumped.

Sadhna Saini, by mail

Procedural lapses

Reference to ‘Dr Wander out of VC race’; it is an irony that the noted cardiologist had to withdraw due to a confrontation between the Governor and the CM’s office. It is a matter of concern that recurring procedural lapses are being committed in matters pertaining to the Governor’s office. Either the bureaucracy or the AAP government is ignorant of basic rules and procedures or there is a communication gap between the two responsible for Wander’s ignominious exit. CM Bhagwant Mann should set his office in order to avoid such incidents in future.

Anil vinayak, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com