 Why did it take 5 years? : The Tribune India

Why did it take 5 years?



The entire saga is shocking and a sad reflection on the working of the Punjab Police (‘When policemen go rogue’; Nous Indica). It is obvious that cross-border mischief is patronised by corrupt cops, with implicit support of ‘super cops’ entrenched at the helm and strong political benefactors. What about the analogous ‘shocking rot’ within the judiciary, where it took five years to open a sealed report sought by the court itself! The very idea of constituting an SIT stands defeated if the judiciary takes disproportionate time to take cognisance of the matter, in stark contrast to the rapidity with which the SIT is set up. Even the SIT report is seemingly flawed and inconclusive as it fails to expose the PPS and IPS officers — other than Raj Jit Singh — who protected dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh.

Bir Devinder Singh, Patiala

Doesn’t add up

Reference to ‘When policemen go rogue’; how can an intruder(s) enter a highly protected cantonment, acquire an INSAS rifle, kill four soldiers and escape without being noticed? It seems to be the work of an insider who knew the loopholes. Regarding corrupt policemen, the government can anytime check, verify and investigate the assets of police officers occupying plum posts. It is not possible even for a top bureaucrat to buy bungalows, farmhouses, agricultural land, foreign properties and gain membership of expensive clubs with his/her salary. Gangsters, drug lords, money launderers, fraud NGOs and anti-social elements cannot flourish without the patronage of highly placed officials and politicians. There is a need to verify the movable and immovable properties of IAS, IPS and other officers at regular intervals to find out the sources of their income. The present system of seeking property details every year is not helpful. Why can’t top defence officers — getting a similar pay — afford even a house in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, but babus can have multiple houses and farmhouses?

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Fence eating crop

Apropos of ‘When policemen go rogue’ (Nous Indica); it is a case of fence eating the crop. The Ajnala incident and the drug and sand mafia operating unchecked show that there is a very strong nexus between the police, the mafia and cross-border operators. The police are groping in the dark even five days after the Bathinda firing. Amritpal Singh has not been arrested. It is likely that he has strong links in the police and must be getting information about police movement, which is helping him evade arrest. The police can’t do this without political patronage. Huge money is generated from drugs and sand, which is shared by these agencies. This malady is not being addressed. Generally, police officials involved in heinous crimes get clean chits because investigation is undertaken by the police themselves. Posts of SHO at certain places are ‘auctioned’. Corruption is so deep-rooted in our system that we hardly find an honest politician, bureaucrat or police officer.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Not all are ‘Khalistanis’

Apropos of ‘Master Tara Singh opposed Punjab’s division’; the narrative regarding Khalistan is built by some wily politicians time and again to regain the lost ground in politics. It is a well-established fact that the Sikhs in general, and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in particular, never raised a demand for Khalistan. However, certain genuine demands of the Sikhs and those related to Punjab were invariably not taken care of by the Centre in the 1980s, resulting in alienation, which was exploited by the disgruntled elements in the community by asking for a separate state. Sikh entrepreneurs instinctively explore the unexplored and would never like to be confined to a separate tiny nation. Barring a few elements, like fugitive Amritpal and a handful of diaspora, none among the community seems to be a secessionist. It is offensive to dub the entire community as ‘Khalistanis’.

BEANT SINGH, by mail

AAP’s political vendetta

Reference to the news report ‘Channi questioned for 7 hours, summoned again on April 21’; ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI, former Punjab CM Channi was questioned by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Baisakhi, a pious day for Punjabis. The charge of ‘vendetta politics’ levelled by Kejriwal against PM Modi is now being levelled by the former CM and his Congress party against CM Bhagwant Mann. This proves that the AAP is also not fair to its political opponents by way of words or deeds.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Youth killed near Khan Market

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

43 more test positive for Covid in district

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered