Why did it take 5 years?

The entire saga is shocking and a sad reflection on the working of the Punjab Police (‘When policemen go rogue’; Nous Indica). It is obvious that cross-border mischief is patronised by corrupt cops, with implicit support of ‘super cops’ entrenched at the helm and strong political benefactors. What about the analogous ‘shocking rot’ within the judiciary, where it took five years to open a sealed report sought by the court itself! The very idea of constituting an SIT stands defeated if the judiciary takes disproportionate time to take cognisance of the matter, in stark contrast to the rapidity with which the SIT is set up. Even the SIT report is seemingly flawed and inconclusive as it fails to expose the PPS and IPS officers — other than Raj Jit Singh — who protected dismissed inspector Inderjit Singh.

Bir Devinder Singh, Patiala

Doesn’t add up

Reference to ‘When policemen go rogue’; how can an intruder(s) enter a highly protected cantonment, acquire an INSAS rifle, kill four soldiers and escape without being noticed? It seems to be the work of an insider who knew the loopholes. Regarding corrupt policemen, the government can anytime check, verify and investigate the assets of police officers occupying plum posts. It is not possible even for a top bureaucrat to buy bungalows, farmhouses, agricultural land, foreign properties and gain membership of expensive clubs with his/her salary. Gangsters, drug lords, money launderers, fraud NGOs and anti-social elements cannot flourish without the patronage of highly placed officials and politicians. There is a need to verify the movable and immovable properties of IAS, IPS and other officers at regular intervals to find out the sources of their income. The present system of seeking property details every year is not helpful. Why can’t top defence officers — getting a similar pay — afford even a house in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, but babus can have multiple houses and farmhouses?

Wg Cdr (Dr) JS Minhas (Retd), Mohali

Fence eating crop

Apropos of ‘When policemen go rogue’ (Nous Indica); it is a case of fence eating the crop. The Ajnala incident and the drug and sand mafia operating unchecked show that there is a very strong nexus between the police, the mafia and cross-border operators. The police are groping in the dark even five days after the Bathinda firing. Amritpal Singh has not been arrested. It is likely that he has strong links in the police and must be getting information about police movement, which is helping him evade arrest. The police can’t do this without political patronage. Huge money is generated from drugs and sand, which is shared by these agencies. This malady is not being addressed. Generally, police officials involved in heinous crimes get clean chits because investigation is undertaken by the police themselves. Posts of SHO at certain places are ‘auctioned’. Corruption is so deep-rooted in our system that we hardly find an honest politician, bureaucrat or police officer.

Capt Amar Jeet (Retd), Kharar

Not all are ‘Khalistanis’

Apropos of ‘Master Tara Singh opposed Punjab’s division’; the narrative regarding Khalistan is built by some wily politicians time and again to regain the lost ground in politics. It is a well-established fact that the Sikhs in general, and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in particular, never raised a demand for Khalistan. However, certain genuine demands of the Sikhs and those related to Punjab were invariably not taken care of by the Centre in the 1980s, resulting in alienation, which was exploited by the disgruntled elements in the community by asking for a separate state. Sikh entrepreneurs instinctively explore the unexplored and would never like to be confined to a separate tiny nation. Barring a few elements, like fugitive Amritpal and a handful of diaspora, none among the community seems to be a secessionist. It is offensive to dub the entire community as ‘Khalistanis’.

BEANT SINGH, by mail

AAP’s political vendetta

Reference to the news report ‘Channi questioned for 7 hours, summoned again on April 21’; ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s questioning by the CBI, former Punjab CM Channi was questioned by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Baisakhi, a pious day for Punjabis. The charge of ‘vendetta politics’ levelled by Kejriwal against PM Modi is now being levelled by the former CM and his Congress party against CM Bhagwant Mann. This proves that the AAP is also not fair to its political opponents by way of words or deeds.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

