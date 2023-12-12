 Will discourage students : The Tribune India

Will discourage students



Apropos of ‘Studying in Canada’; in a significant move that can impact foreign students, including those from India, Canada has more than doubled the amount of Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) money they need to have in their accounts as a ‘cost-of-living’ financial requirement while entering the country on a study visa. The steep increase is expected to affect the cost of studying in Canada. Students are already grappling with financial strain due to increased college fees, high rental charges, transportation and the high cost of living in that country. This move by the Canadian government may discourage many Indian students, particularly from Punjab, from choosing Canada for higher studies. Instead, many may now opt for countries such as the US, Australia and the UK.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Cost-of-living funds in Canada

Refer to ‘Studying in Canada’; Canada has more than doubled the amount of money that foreign students must keep in their accounts as a ‘cost-of-living’ requirement while entering the country on a student visa. Simultaneously, the Canadian authorities have hinted at capping working hours. They must recognise that students would be reluctant to spend more on studying in Canada, especially when the job market there is contracting.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

Misconduct on the campus

Refer to ‘Now, Kaithal horror’; another case of misconduct has been reported in a government school, where an outsider used to sit with the school principal; he allegedly made overtures to girl students, who were forced by the principal to serve him water and food. These incidents of sexual harassment in schools are just the tip of the iceberg in Haryana; unfortunately, they are prevalent pan-India, demanding exemplary punishment for the erring teachers.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Molestation a social evil

Apropos of ‘Now, Kaithal horror’; these incidents are widely prevalent in Haryana, occurring in many government schools up to the senior secondary level. The molestation of girls, especially in educational institutions, is a social evil. Unfortunately, there is currently no effective mechanism to address this issue, and even the POCSO Act lacks the requisite teeth. The responsibility for solving this problem lies with society at large, encompassing educationists, police, lawyers, judges and politicians.

Ashwani Chhabra, Yamunanagar

Moitra’s expulsion

Refer to ‘Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha’; then MLA Hardwari Lal was expelled from the Haryana Assembly for writing two booklets against the then Chief Minister, Bansi Lal, in 1974. He filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the decision. The petition was heard by a Bench of five judges, and Hardwari Lal argued his own case. In April 1977, the Bench concluded that neither the Assembly nor Parliament has the power to expel a duly elected member, as such expulsion amounts to reconstitution of the House. It was also emphasised that undesirable or unethical conduct of any member should be addressed under the provisions of the IPC and not through expulsion. The judgment still stands, and Moitra, who has approached the Supreme Court, can seek refuge under that ruling.

RN Malik, Gurugram

Human rights violations

World Human Rights Day, observed on December 10, aims to protect and promote human rights. However, despite the global declaration of human rights, a substantial portion of the world’s population still faces the consequences of social imbalance and division. When we consider human rights in India, it becomes evident that only a section of the population enjoys these rights, based on its financial status. Human rights violations persist, particularly in states like UP, MP and Rajasthan, where literacy levels are relatively low. It becomes increasingly crucial to curb human rights violations, whether it’s custodial violence or the abuse of power. Addressing human rights violations is a complex task, but it becomes achievable with the right political intentions.

Mohd Ashraf Siddiqui, Lucknow

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

