 Will tarnish image : The Tribune India

Will tarnish image

Apropos of ‘Cough syrup probe’; it is shocking that 66 children have died in the Gambia following the intake of syrup manufactured by a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company. The cough syrup contained ‘unacceptable’ levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol which can cause severe damage to kidneys. India is one of the leading exporters of medicines. PM Modi recently stressed that Indian drugs had earned the world’s trust and that India could be called the ‘pharmacy to the world’. However, such negative reports on the quality and safety of our medicines will be a massive blow to the country’s image as a source of cheap generic drugs to the world.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Drug regulation

It is a sad commentary on the drug regulatory system in India that spurious drugs are in the market. It is shocking that cough syrup manufactured in Haryana claimed the lives of 66 children. It will tarnish India’s reputation of being a global pharma hub. The drug regulatory authority should have been on its toes to see that no substandard and adulterated drug rolls out in the market — local or global. Otherwise, it will undo whatever good work has been done in the past by Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Take strict action

Reference to the editorial ‘Cough syrup probe’; the development highlights the pain and agony of the parents who gave their children the syrup to cure their disease, but unfortunately, it caused their death. These kinds of incidents bring a bad name to the country and its pharmaceutical industry. It will take India a long time to rebuild its lost image and credibility. The government should take strict action against the drug manufacturer and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Deaths in Gambia

The recall of the drugs by the Gambia and a WHO alert have put the spotlight on the monitoring of quality and due diligence by drug companies (‘Cough syrup probe’). There is need for stricter inspection by regulators. Poor quality medicines can reach the market through substandard production of legitimate drugs and inadequate quality control processes during manufacture. Deliberate fraudulent practices can’t be ruled out. As Indian pharma products, including generic medicines, are exported to many countries, India risks tarnishing its image as a supplier.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Extend deadline

Reference to ‘Curbing pollution, job loss’; shutting down of thousands of industrial units in the NCR and lakhs of workers facing the prospect of losing jobs and pandemic-like dislocation has created a difficult situation. Since setting up clean infrastructure is a top priority, the government should give subsidies to industrialists to meet the expenses involved. It should also issue a fresh deadline for shifting to green fuel. This will save lakhs of poor workers from being rendered jobless.

CS MANN, UNA

Protect jobs

In reference to ‘Curbing pollution, job loss’; industrial units facing closure might render a huge number of people jobless. India has two most polluted cities — New Delhi and Kolkata — on the list of top 10 most-polluted cities in the world. The Centre and state governments should provide subsidies, rebate in GST and other taxes, provide moratorium in the recovery of loans and should extend the deadline. The government should allot land to shift the units. Long-term planning under some authority is crucial. This NCR model may be followed by other industrial cities in future. It is a welcome and necessary step to minimise pollution through fossil and traditional fuels, but jobs should be saved by allocating sufficient funds and relaxations to the units, previously affected by the Covid lockdown.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

UK migration policy

With regard to the report ‘UK’s Home Secretary not in favour of “open border” migration policy’; the statement is against India’s interest and has come at a time when even the US has become a bit acrimonious and has put Indian visitors on an eight-month wait. Braverman has claimed that the maximum number of persons who have overstayed are Indians. Also, there is alarming news from the UK and Canada, where temples have been vandalised. Hate crime is on the rise in the US where a family has been done to death. These countries should not forget that Indian diaspora has made massive contributions in the overall development of these countries.

GIAN P KANSAL, MANCHESTER

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

2
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

7
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

8
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

10
Sports

Harbhajan Singh writes to PCA members, alleges illegal activities by office-bearers

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...

All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan

12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Criminal held after shootout with Noida cops

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala