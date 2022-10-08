Will tarnish image

Apropos of ‘Cough syrup probe’; it is shocking that 66 children have died in the Gambia following the intake of syrup manufactured by a Haryana-based pharmaceutical company. The cough syrup contained ‘unacceptable’ levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol which can cause severe damage to kidneys. India is one of the leading exporters of medicines. PM Modi recently stressed that Indian drugs had earned the world’s trust and that India could be called the ‘pharmacy to the world’. However, such negative reports on the quality and safety of our medicines will be a massive blow to the country’s image as a source of cheap generic drugs to the world.

Balbir Singh Kakkar, Jalandhar

Drug regulation

It is a sad commentary on the drug regulatory system in India that spurious drugs are in the market. It is shocking that cough syrup manufactured in Haryana claimed the lives of 66 children. It will tarnish India’s reputation of being a global pharma hub. The drug regulatory authority should have been on its toes to see that no substandard and adulterated drug rolls out in the market — local or global. Otherwise, it will undo whatever good work has been done in the past by Indian pharmaceutical companies.

Maheshwer Sharma, by mail

Take strict action

Reference to the editorial ‘Cough syrup probe’; the development highlights the pain and agony of the parents who gave their children the syrup to cure their disease, but unfortunately, it caused their death. These kinds of incidents bring a bad name to the country and its pharmaceutical industry. It will take India a long time to rebuild its lost image and credibility. The government should take strict action against the drug manufacturer and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Virender Sharma, Shimla

Deaths in Gambia

The recall of the drugs by the Gambia and a WHO alert have put the spotlight on the monitoring of quality and due diligence by drug companies (‘Cough syrup probe’). There is need for stricter inspection by regulators. Poor quality medicines can reach the market through substandard production of legitimate drugs and inadequate quality control processes during manufacture. Deliberate fraudulent practices can’t be ruled out. As Indian pharma products, including generic medicines, are exported to many countries, India risks tarnishing its image as a supplier.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai

Extend deadline

Reference to ‘Curbing pollution, job loss’; shutting down of thousands of industrial units in the NCR and lakhs of workers facing the prospect of losing jobs and pandemic-like dislocation has created a difficult situation. Since setting up clean infrastructure is a top priority, the government should give subsidies to industrialists to meet the expenses involved. It should also issue a fresh deadline for shifting to green fuel. This will save lakhs of poor workers from being rendered jobless.

CS MANN, UNA

Protect jobs

In reference to ‘Curbing pollution, job loss’; industrial units facing closure might render a huge number of people jobless. India has two most polluted cities — New Delhi and Kolkata — on the list of top 10 most-polluted cities in the world. The Centre and state governments should provide subsidies, rebate in GST and other taxes, provide moratorium in the recovery of loans and should extend the deadline. The government should allot land to shift the units. Long-term planning under some authority is crucial. This NCR model may be followed by other industrial cities in future. It is a welcome and necessary step to minimise pollution through fossil and traditional fuels, but jobs should be saved by allocating sufficient funds and relaxations to the units, previously affected by the Covid lockdown.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, TOHANA

UK migration policy

With regard to the report ‘UK’s Home Secretary not in favour of “open border” migration policy’; the statement is against India’s interest and has come at a time when even the US has become a bit acrimonious and has put Indian visitors on an eight-month wait. Braverman has claimed that the maximum number of persons who have overstayed are Indians. Also, there is alarming news from the UK and Canada, where temples have been vandalised. Hate crime is on the rise in the US where a family has been done to death. These countries should not forget that Indian diaspora has made massive contributions in the overall development of these countries.

GIAN P KANSAL, MANCHESTER

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com