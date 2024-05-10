 Withdrawal of vaccine not enough : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Letters
  • Withdrawal of vaccine not enough

Withdrawal of vaccine not enough



Apropos of the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca cannot evade responsibility for the serious adverse events and deaths caused by its Covid jab by simply pulling it from the market. The damage has already been done. Notably, several state and local authorities had mandated residents and government employees to get inoculated during the pandemic. The Punjab Government, for example, had made it compulsory for its employees to take the shot. Some authorities had even made taking the booster dose compulsory. Who will be held responsible for the side effects? Besides, the alleged link between vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India and the BJP needs to be looked into. The need of the hour is to study the long-term safety risks of Covishield and address the concerns of the recipients.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Sudden deaths of vax recipients

Refer to the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, marketed as Covishield in India, caused thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The jab resulted in deaths and serious injuries. The suspected link between the vaccine and a surge in sudden deaths of recipients — especially those who were young and healthy — needs to be probed afresh. It is clear now that the regulatory authorities, who were responsible for ensuring that the Covid vaccines were safe, not only failed to do their job but also abdicated their duty. This serious lapse on their part should be investigated, and those at fault must get stringent punishment.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Don’t overlook vax side effects

With reference to the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; it is good to know that UK-based pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca is withdrawing the Covid vaccine amid safety concerns. More than 50 victims and their relatives have moved the High Court of Justice in London, seeking relief. Here in India, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition praying for compensation for vaccine injuries and the setting up of a panel to study the side effects of the shot. The health problems caused by the vaccine cannot be overlooked. The pharmaceutical firm’s admission about side effects and its decision to withdraw the vaccine globally call for a thorough inquiry.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Pitroda was a liability for Congress

Apropos of the news report ‘Pitroda again, raises storm with racist remarks, quits Cong post’; the telecom entrepreneur’s divisive remarks on what Indians living in different parts of the country look like have rightly drawn criticism for reducing the nation’s cultural richness to racial stereotypes. But this is not the first time he has sparked a controversy. From underplaying the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to his borrowed idea on inheritance tax, he has landed the party in trouble many times. His comments inject divisiveness into an already vitiated poll atmosphere that reflects the polarised times we live in. The controversial statements made by the Gandhi family loyalist have caused more harm than good to the Congress.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Voters want inclusive growth

With reference to the news report ‘Pitroda again, raises storm with racist remarks, quits Cong post’; Overseas Congress chief’s decision to step down points to the downfall of the party. This is another step towards the end of the grand old party. The Congress is almost over, and people are going to vote for PM Narendra Modi’s BJP and its policies. Most citizens are satisfied with the performance of the Modi government and its development model. Once again, voters are going to choose inclusive growth and sustainability over the Congress’ divisive politics.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Rein in use of unfair means

Refer to the middle ‘Stem the rot in exam system’; students cheat because their grades are given the most importance. Cheating in exams is academic dishonesty; it is unethical. Teachers need to play a proactive role in curbing the menace. Good teachers can be distinguished by their commitment to the profession, their teaching methodology, moral sense and compassion. To rein in the use of unfair means in exams, frisking, the installation of CCTV cameras in examination halls and strict punishment for culprits are necessary.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit.

These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia

2
Diaspora

Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa

3
Chandigarh

Akali Dal’s Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Singh who quit party joins AAP, boost for Congress' Manish Tewari

4
Punjab

Kharar bouncer murder: Punjab Police nab 2 suspects after encounter at Medicity in New Chandigarh

5
Lok Sabha Elections

Remove police for ‘15 seconds’: BJP’s Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers; not scared, says AIMIM

6
Haryana

Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule

7
Diaspora

Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it

8
Chandigarh

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh in spot after protest outside GMADA

9
Delhi

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

10
Diaspora

Suspected Indian-origin robber responsible for head-on crash that killed Indian couple, grandson in Canada: Report

Don't Miss

View All
IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Top News

Air India Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters of 25 members

Air India Express cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

To minimise disruptions, Air India is operating flights on 2...

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

The Bench had on May 7 hinted at Kejriwal’s release on inter...

Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: India

Nijjar killing case: India says Canada has not shared any specific evidence or information yet

The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...

Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala urges Governor to convene Vidhan Sabha session for floor test

Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule

Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...

7 killed in firecracker blast in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

9 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

Seven rooms stocked with firecrackers were completely gutted...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Candidates brave blistering temperatures to woo voters

Amritsar: Taranjit Singh Sandhu plays ‘Samundri’ card to fight ‘outsider’ tag

Wheat arrival reaches 6 LMT, 2K MT crop remains unsold

Observer imparts training to officials in monitoring candidates’ expenses

3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Manish Tewari

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Manish Tewari

Independent candidates always lost their security deposits in Chandigarh

Congress strives to bring prosperity to Punjab: Vijay Inder Singla

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to campaign for AAP candidates in East, South Delhi Lok Sabha seats on May 11

Delhi High Court asks Google, Microsoft to seek review of ruling on removal of non-consensual intimate images

CBI busts bribery racket at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, nine arrested

Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling racket, two held

Server problems at driving test & licence centre annoy Jalandhar residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Expenditure observer directs officials to monitor movement of cash, valuables

Amidst nomination filing, BSP’s Hoshiarpur candidate joins AAP

Comedian Neetu Shatranwala files papers as Independent

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

INDIA VOTES 2024: Two Independents among three candidates file papers on Day 2

Only AAP can seek votes on basis of works: Parashar

Let BJP leaders enter villages, Bittu urges panchayats

219 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor, weapons since poll code imposition

Traders protest against MC officials

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Students counselled on IAF as career choice

Lok Sabha poll: Singla appointed Congress coordinator