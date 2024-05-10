Withdrawal of vaccine not enough

Apropos of the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca cannot evade responsibility for the serious adverse events and deaths caused by its Covid jab by simply pulling it from the market. The damage has already been done. Notably, several state and local authorities had mandated residents and government employees to get inoculated during the pandemic. The Punjab Government, for example, had made it compulsory for its employees to take the shot. Some authorities had even made taking the booster dose compulsory. Who will be held responsible for the side effects? Besides, the alleged link between vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India and the BJP needs to be looked into. The need of the hour is to study the long-term safety risks of Covishield and address the concerns of the recipients.

Wg Cdr JS Minhas (retd), Mohali

Sudden deaths of vax recipients

Refer to the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine, marketed as Covishield in India, caused thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome in some cases. The jab resulted in deaths and serious injuries. The suspected link between the vaccine and a surge in sudden deaths of recipients — especially those who were young and healthy — needs to be probed afresh. It is clear now that the regulatory authorities, who were responsible for ensuring that the Covid vaccines were safe, not only failed to do their job but also abdicated their duty. This serious lapse on their part should be investigated, and those at fault must get stringent punishment.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Don’t overlook vax side effects

With reference to the editorial ‘Vaccine withdrawal’; it is good to know that UK-based pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca is withdrawing the Covid vaccine amid safety concerns. More than 50 victims and their relatives have moved the High Court of Justice in London, seeking relief. Here in India, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition praying for compensation for vaccine injuries and the setting up of a panel to study the side effects of the shot. The health problems caused by the vaccine cannot be overlooked. The pharmaceutical firm’s admission about side effects and its decision to withdraw the vaccine globally call for a thorough inquiry.

Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Pitroda was a liability for Congress

Apropos of the news report ‘Pitroda again, raises storm with racist remarks, quits Cong post’; the telecom entrepreneur’s divisive remarks on what Indians living in different parts of the country look like have rightly drawn criticism for reducing the nation’s cultural richness to racial stereotypes. But this is not the first time he has sparked a controversy. From underplaying the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to his borrowed idea on inheritance tax, he has landed the party in trouble many times. His comments inject divisiveness into an already vitiated poll atmosphere that reflects the polarised times we live in. The controversial statements made by the Gandhi family loyalist have caused more harm than good to the Congress.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Voters want inclusive growth

With reference to the news report ‘Pitroda again, raises storm with racist remarks, quits Cong post’; Overseas Congress chief’s decision to step down points to the downfall of the party. This is another step towards the end of the grand old party. The Congress is almost over, and people are going to vote for PM Narendra Modi’s BJP and its policies. Most citizens are satisfied with the performance of the Modi government and its development model. Once again, voters are going to choose inclusive growth and sustainability over the Congress’ divisive politics.

Rukma Sharma, Jalandhar

Rein in use of unfair means

Refer to the middle ‘Stem the rot in exam system’; students cheat because their grades are given the most importance. Cheating in exams is academic dishonesty; it is unethical. Teachers need to play a proactive role in curbing the menace. Good teachers can be distinguished by their commitment to the profession, their teaching methodology, moral sense and compassion. To rein in the use of unfair means in exams, frisking, the installation of CCTV cameras in examination halls and strict punishment for culprits are necessary.

Anita Kataria, Patiala

