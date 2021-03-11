Women achievers

Apropos of ‘Women bag top spots’, women of yore were relegated to the background, but with focused education and encouraged by society and parents things have changed for the better for women, bringing them on a par with men. Social sciences affirm that women’s place in society marks the level of civilisation. Indian women have occupied top positions in politics and other fields, including defence. They are now treated as equal to men. Recently a young woman became a fighter pilot. UPSC results confirm their ability and competence, giving a boost to their endeavour and dreams.

BM Singh, Amritsar

Road safety

Apropos of ‘Prioritise road safety’, it is a matter of grave concern that hundreds of lives are lost daily in road mishaps. There are a plethora of traffic laws, attracting severe penalties for violations, but there is no use putting them on paper when they are observed more in breach than in observance. Ignorance of traffic rules needs to be dispelled by organising awareness drives from time to time and by incorporating a lesson on traffic rules in academic curriculum. Huge penalties introduced a few years ago to deter violations have proved counterproductive, causing a spike in bribery cases.

Roshan Lal Goel, Ladwa

Traffic violations

Every traffic violator should be fined heavily and counselled about road safety. No liquor shop should be allowed on highways. The government should take the help of modern technology to provide documentary evidences for law-breakers to penalise them without any leniency. Students are allowed by parents, local authorities and school managements to commute daily on bikes without any licence. It is the duty of every citizen to cooperate with the authorities to minimise accidents.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, Tohana

Aadhaar misuse

Refer to ‘Aadhaar safety’, UIDAI’s warning about the possible misuse of Aadhaar card numbers should have come much earlier, as many private entities demand Aadhaar photocopies, even when they are not licensed to undertake online authentication. Digital photo-editing tools can manipulate images and text. Theft of poorly stored biometric data can undermine Aadhaar-enabled payment systems. The government must regulate biometric and Aadhaar data collection by private entities.

SK SINGH, by mail

All for ‘success’

Apropos of ‘Horror of education racket’, we are living in an age of meaninglessness and pretentiousness. Our obsession for the elusive idea of success has made us deviate from the path of truth and justice shown by our enlightened forefathers. We seem to have failed to learn any lesson from Gandhi, for whom freedom was an ethical enterprise. Our classrooms lack creativity and the art of nuanced dialogue is missing. Students fail to appreciate plurality and the beauty of heterogeneity. Every parent wants their ward to be placed in a best-ranking institution with higher grades rather than encourage a sense of fulfilment. It is pointless to educate the mind without educating the heart. The cultivation of sympathy and empathy, warmth and compassion is integral to the ever-evolving idea of education. An education that liberates is what is needed.

Kapil Sharma, Kaithal

Fraud in education

Refer to the article ‘Horror of education racket’; the importance of education in overall human development can’t be overstated. But how bright would the future of the country be when education itself is rigged? Various professional institutes have management seats which are openly purchased, thus sowing the seeds of corruption in the very beginning. Some universities have been in the business of awarding fake degrees. Even Himachal Pradesh has hit headlines with regard to thousands of fake degrees. Embezzlement of scholarship distribution among students was unearthed in the Directorate of Education, HP, in the recent past. There are numerous cases of back-door recruitment of teachers. Universities take years in awarding PhD degrees and see PhD candidates applying for the posts of peon and mali. Can there be more insult to education than this?

KR Bharti, Shimla

Easy way out

The burgeoning fuel prices have had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities, pushing up inflation. The living standards of the common man have fallen as he is compelled to cut expenses on non-essentials to make ends meet. The government lacks sound economic sense and novel ideas. It has found an easy way out by increasing fuel prices from time to time to paint a rosy picture of the economic health of the nation.

Swinder Singh Sangha, Ludhiana

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

5
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

6
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

7
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

8
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

9
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

10
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

Don't Miss

View All
From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee

Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is main accus...

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw