 ZPM’s victory in Mizoram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

ZPM’s victory in Mizoram



Refer to ‘Mizoram verdict’; the 36-year-old duopoly has been shattered by a six-year-old alliance, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, the ZPM won with 27 seats, relegating the Congress to the fourth place. Credit goes to Lalduhoma for transforming this coalition of six small parties into a credible political alternative in the state. The ZPM has proposed a corruption-free and reform-oriented government, aligning with Mizo nationalism, a stance reminiscent of the Mizo National Front (MNF). Now, it must walk the talk. The ZPM’s surprising victory exemplifies that, in a democracy, one does not need to be an established force; even new entrants get the opportunity to govern and perform.

Bal Govind, Noida

Regional parties’ role in polls

Apropos of ‘Mizoram verdict’; the ZPM’s victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections indicates a different reality, suggesting that the role of regional parties will matter significantly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ZPM has secured a majority in its second attempt (after the 2018 loss), emphasising corruption as a major electoral issue connected to the state’s financial health. The new government faces a challenging task, and its performance in delivering on promises will be closely monitored. While regional parties may hold relevance in certain states, their influence is diminishing in New Delhi.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

PM’s friendly advice

Refer to ‘Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Oppn’; at the onset of Parliament’s winter session, the PM’s advice to the Opposition parties, urging them to play a constructive role in the session rather than venting their anger through negative politics, is commendable. The PM’s suggestion that the Opposition should do soul-searching and draw lessons from its defeat in the Hindi heartland reflects his broad-mindedness and high diplomatic stature, attributes that have garnered him popularity globally and within the country. Stressing the importance of a robust democracy, he emphasised that the Opposition should play its vital role well.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Exit polls gone wrong

Refer to ‘Saffron spread’; Modi’s charisma has proved to be electorally beneficial for the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 General Election. Exit polls have largely gone wrong this time. In the past, exit polls have often been inaccurate. Why engage in this futile exercise? People are not eagerly awaiting predictions when actual results are just a day or two away. TV channels and the experts they bring in waste their time and that of the viewers. Pollsters would do well to abandon this useless practice.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Build an egalitarian society

Refer to ‘Opposition can’t beat the BJP at its own game’; political parties often employ peculiar methods to influence voters and attain power. India is at a crucial stage in its journey towards achieving an exalted status in the global arena. The BJP advocates development in essential sectors such as health, education and industry. Efforts are being made to strengthen the foundations of external and domestic affairs. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc consistently criticises business houses, condemns the PM’s actions, makes promises that are difficult to fulfil, engages in divisive politics, questions the veracity of security operations and makes derogatory comments about faith, castes or communities. Instead, it should formulate programmes and ensure their implementation with the nation’s best interests in mind.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

De-addiction medication

Apropos of ‘Hooked to de-addiction medication, over 99% couldn’t quit in 5 years’; it presents a gloomy picture. There are many misconceived notions about drug addiction that need to be addressed. The buprenorphine-naloxone (BNX) combination is much less addictive than diacetylmorphine (heroin) because buprenorphine is a partial agonist which has been combined with a potent anti-opioid drug, naloxone. This medication, given for the treatment of opioid addicts, is safe and effective. Clinical experience reveals that most of the patients on this maintenance medication stay abstinent from the dangerous use of heroin.

Col Rajinder Singh (retd), Sangrur

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#Congress #Mizoram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

2
India

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

3
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

4
Trending

Bobby Deol was paid Rs 4 crore-5 crore for 'Animal' role; says as an actor, 'you don't judge what is right and wrong'

5
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

6
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang members accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided

7
Punjab

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

8
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

9
Entertainment

Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who played Fredricks in popular TV show 'C.I.D', passes away at 57

10
India

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

Don't Miss

View All
Govt ‘smart’ play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building
Punjab

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

Top News

Bill in LS to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

Bill in Lok Sabha to increase strength of J&K Assembly by seven to 114

Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana; oath tomorrow

Revanth Reddy to be CM of Telangana; oath tomorrow

Not in race to be CM: Chouhan

Not in race to be Madhya Pradesh CM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rajasthan MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje in Jaipur | Raman Singh ...

114 daily wage labourers died by suicide every day last year

114 daily wage labourers, 31 farmers & agri workers died by suicide every day in India last year

In 2022, more drug, alcohol addicts took own life in Haryana than Punjab

In 2022, more drug, alcohol addicts took own life in Haryana than Punjab


Cities

View All

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

Health Department employees stage protest in support of ministerial staffers’ demands in Amritsar

BJP leaders call on Dera Beas head in Amritsar

Pakistani woman reaches Attari to marry Kolkata man

DEO holds meet with school officials

Public toilets few and far between, open urination remains rampant

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

Amid opposition, Chandigarh Housing Board mulls changes in need-based policy

NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Panchkula MC begins clearing legacy waste at Jhuriwala site

Chandigarh: Give info on fee hike, seats, private schools told

Pyrotechnics on Mustang lands man behind bars in Mohali

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

Inquiry ordered into Delhi hospital’s role in kidney scam

National Capital’s air quality improves to ‘poor’ category

Delhi Metro to introduce audio ads in pilot project

Union Minister inaugurates NDMC schools’ science fair

14K fires claimed 56 lives in Delhi this year

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Govt 'smart' play: 2 Jalandhar schools in a building

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

6 months on, Patiala roads in a mess

Punjabi University releases salaries after PUTA stir threat

Balwant Singh Rajoana begins fast inside Patiala jail

Royal city gears up for heritage festival

Homeless shifted to shelter homes in Patiala