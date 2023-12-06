ZPM’s victory in Mizoram

Refer to ‘Mizoram verdict’; the 36-year-old duopoly has been shattered by a six-year-old alliance, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, the ZPM won with 27 seats, relegating the Congress to the fourth place. Credit goes to Lalduhoma for transforming this coalition of six small parties into a credible political alternative in the state. The ZPM has proposed a corruption-free and reform-oriented government, aligning with Mizo nationalism, a stance reminiscent of the Mizo National Front (MNF). Now, it must walk the talk. The ZPM’s surprising victory exemplifies that, in a democracy, one does not need to be an established force; even new entrants get the opportunity to govern and perform.

Bal Govind, Noida

Regional parties’ role in polls

Apropos of ‘Mizoram verdict’; the ZPM’s victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections indicates a different reality, suggesting that the role of regional parties will matter significantly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The ZPM has secured a majority in its second attempt (after the 2018 loss), emphasising corruption as a major electoral issue connected to the state’s financial health. The new government faces a challenging task, and its performance in delivering on promises will be closely monitored. While regional parties may hold relevance in certain states, their influence is diminishing in New Delhi.

Lajwant Singh, by mail

PM’s friendly advice

Refer to ‘Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Oppn’; at the onset of Parliament’s winter session, the PM’s advice to the Opposition parties, urging them to play a constructive role in the session rather than venting their anger through negative politics, is commendable. The PM’s suggestion that the Opposition should do soul-searching and draw lessons from its defeat in the Hindi heartland reflects his broad-mindedness and high diplomatic stature, attributes that have garnered him popularity globally and within the country. Stressing the importance of a robust democracy, he emphasised that the Opposition should play its vital role well.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Exit polls gone wrong

Refer to ‘Saffron spread’; Modi’s charisma has proved to be electorally beneficial for the BJP in the run-up to the 2024 General Election. Exit polls have largely gone wrong this time. In the past, exit polls have often been inaccurate. Why engage in this futile exercise? People are not eagerly awaiting predictions when actual results are just a day or two away. TV channels and the experts they bring in waste their time and that of the viewers. Pollsters would do well to abandon this useless practice.

WG CDR CL SEHGAL (RETD), Jalandhar

Build an egalitarian society

Refer to ‘Opposition can’t beat the BJP at its own game’; political parties often employ peculiar methods to influence voters and attain power. India is at a crucial stage in its journey towards achieving an exalted status in the global arena. The BJP advocates development in essential sectors such as health, education and industry. Efforts are being made to strengthen the foundations of external and domestic affairs. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc consistently criticises business houses, condemns the PM’s actions, makes promises that are difficult to fulfil, engages in divisive politics, questions the veracity of security operations and makes derogatory comments about faith, castes or communities. Instead, it should formulate programmes and ensure their implementation with the nation’s best interests in mind.

Subhash Vaid, New Delhi

De-addiction medication

Apropos of ‘Hooked to de-addiction medication, over 99% couldn’t quit in 5 years’; it presents a gloomy picture. There are many misconceived notions about drug addiction that need to be addressed. The buprenorphine-naloxone (BNX) combination is much less addictive than diacetylmorphine (heroin) because buprenorphine is a partial agonist which has been combined with a potent anti-opioid drug, naloxone. This medication, given for the treatment of opioid addicts, is safe and effective. Clinical experience reveals that most of the patients on this maintenance medication stay abstinent from the dangerous use of heroin.

Col Rajinder Singh (retd), Sangrur

