20 years and counting

ANI

Actress Nayanthara has given several hits and is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. The stunning actress was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. As she has completed 20 years in the entertainment industry, Nayanthara expressed her gratitude towards fans for their love and support. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself along with a long post.

She wrote, “This one goes out to you, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force and the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down.” Calling her fans ‘special’, she mentioned, “Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far you are special. You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayanthara #Shah Rukh Khan