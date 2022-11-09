Sidhu Moosewala's new song Vaar released on Gurpurab

Tribune News Service

A new song of Sidhu Moosewala called Vaar was released on Gurpurab. This is his second song released after the Punjabi singer was shot in broad daylight. The song lauds the valour of Hari Singh Nalwa, who commanded the army of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Moosewala’s Instagram caption read, “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. Vaar Playing Now..!”

Vaar garnered 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes!

