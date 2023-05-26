 A chat with Sneha Namanandi, who was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2 : The Tribune India

A chat with Sneha Namanandi, who was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain Season 2

How did you get your break in the television industry?

I was in college when I auditioned for a particular role. I was selected. In the beginning, it was not very difficult because there were those teenage shows that were quite popular, and they were always looking for new faces. But the actual struggle began when I aimed at the big screen.

What has been your most challenging role?

For me, every role is challenging. And by God’s grace, I’ve always got to play characters that are unique.

What do you think sets the Indian television industry apart from other industries in the world?

I think the Indian television industry has the essence and drama that other industries lack. The drama that our Indian TV industry can deliver is out of this world.

How do you prepare for a role?

My mantra is to just be calm, and understand the psychology of the character. And that’s what helps me prepare for any kind of role. I feel that the most important thing, even to play an impulsive and energetic character, is that from within you really need to be calm.

What do you think is the biggest misconception about actors in the industry?

The biggest misconception is that they actually differentiate between acting on television and OTT. I always say that I don’t differentiate between TV and films because, for me, acting is acting. A good actor will shine on every platform.

What do you think is the most important quality an actor should have to succeed in the industry?

Consistency, patience, dedication and determination.

How do you balance your personal life and work?

Acting is a way of living. And apart from that, I also have my pet brand, which I’m working on. And I have a pet dog. I have a very good family. In this world, you actually need to experience everything—your family, the sets and me time.

How has the industry changed since you first started working in it?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain was my first full-time show. I don’t think I have that liberty to comment on how the TV shows can improve. All I can say is that they shouldn’t drag it a lot. Having said that, the Indian audience actually loves that kind of drama, the elaborated version of everything. So, I feel it’s cool.

