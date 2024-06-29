A Family Affair

Netflix

This romantic comedy features actress Joey King as a young woman who deals with the consequences of a blossoming romance between her movie star boss and her mother, played by Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, respectively. Kidman and Efron last shared screen space in Lee Daniels’ 2012 thriller ‘The Paperboy’.

The Bear Season 3

Disney+Hotstar

Jeremy Allen White reprises his role as Carmy Berzatto in this beloved comedy-drama series, as the creators have come out with a third season. Much to the audience’s delight, this season aims to answer questions which were left untouched in the previous season and will show Carmy pushing his limits in order to achieve excellence.

Supacell

Netflix

Tosin Cole takes the lead in this superhero series where five ordinary South Londoners develop superpowers with no clear connection between them, other than being black. It all comes down to one man, who must bring all of them together. This six-part British drama has been directed by Rapman (also known as Andrew Onwubolu).

The Whirlwind

Netflix

The political K-drama features Sul Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae in the lead. It centres around a power clash between the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. As the former is planning on getting the President killed, the Deputy Prime Minister tries his best to stop him from succeeding and seizing power.