A Family Affair
Netflix
This romantic comedy features actress Joey King as a young woman who deals with the consequences of a blossoming romance between her movie star boss and her mother, played by Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman, respectively. Kidman and Efron last shared screen space in Lee Daniels’ 2012 thriller ‘The Paperboy’.
The Bear Season 3
Disney+Hotstar
Jeremy Allen White reprises his role as Carmy Berzatto in this beloved comedy-drama series, as the creators have come out with a third season. Much to the audience’s delight, this season aims to answer questions which were left untouched in the previous season and will show Carmy pushing his limits in order to achieve excellence.
Supacell
Netflix
Tosin Cole takes the lead in this superhero series where five ordinary South Londoners develop superpowers with no clear connection between them, other than being black. It all comes down to one man, who must bring all of them together. This six-part British drama has been directed by Rapman (also known as Andrew Onwubolu).
The Whirlwind
Netflix
The political K-drama features Sul Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae in the lead. It centres around a power clash between the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. As the former is planning on getting the President killed, the Deputy Prime Minister tries his best to stop him from succeeding and seizing power.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul