Superstar Singer 2 presents 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to judge Alka Yagnik

Celebrating music and India’s young singing prodigies in all its glory, Sony Entertainment Television’s kids singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2 will culminate the season with ‘the grand finale’ this Saturday, September 3, at 8 pm. The show has been blessed with wonderful judges like Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, who guided the contestants really well.

At the ‘Superstar Awards Nights’, a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ will be presented to Alka Yagnik for her immense contribution to the Indian music industry and for being a guiding force to all the contestants as well as captains. Presenting this special award will be renowned music maestro, Anand ji, making it even more special for Alka. Alka said, “This is my second season with the show and I am happy to see these little kids singing my songs so beautifully in front of me. They perform my songs so well that I am left with tears of joy. I always knew that my songs are popular, but I never imagined that such young kids will be singing those songs and that to so effortlessly.”