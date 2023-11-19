A gripping tale of resilience, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di to premiere on Tuesday on Zee TV

Tanisha Mehta breathes life into the character of Heer and Avinesh Rekhi plays her childhood friend, Ranjeet aka Ranjha, who stands by her side and lets no harm ever come her way in Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di. The show will premiere on November 21.

Avinesh said, “With a character like Ranjha, I am looking forward to changing the perception of what an ideal man should be like. I believe that the storyline and the narrative of the show is gripping and it will surely touch your hearts. In fact, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di showcases the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of relationships. My fans have showered me with immense love for my previous shows and I hope they support me in this new journey as well.”

Tanisha said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Ikk Kudi Punjab Di and bring a character like Heer to life. It has been a fascinating experience running through the by lanes of Punjab, shooting beautiful as well as dramatic sequences for the show. It is a gripping tale of love, resilience, and the unbreakable bond of a unique friendship.”