Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara join Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho cast

Colors is set to launch a riveting tale of love, Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho that revolves around the lives of Katha and a suave businessman, Kabir.
Popular actor Kunal Jaisingh will essay the role of Kabir and television debutant Tanvi Malhara will play the character of Katha.
Excited to be a part of television, Tanvi says, “I am overjoyed to begin my career on television with a show that has such an impactful storyline. Katha’s character is of an opinionated woman with strong values who makes one of the toughest decisions of her life- to raise a child even after being unmarried.”
Ahead of essaying Kabir, Kunal adds, “Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is a beautiful love story backed by a strong message which breaks the shackles of old conditioning which we face in society and portrays a very modern yet humanistic approach towards life. Kabir is a very strong individual who is young, successful and loves his family dearly and it’s something I could strongly relate to. I am excited.”
