A part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, actor Mohit Malik took to social media to address ongoing issues that are being strongly highlighted on the show. Mohit reminded viewers that it was all part and parcel of the game, so people should remain calm about it. The ongoing weekly challenge has seen a lot of differences between teammates due to the stunts and being captain of the red team, Mohit had to make a couple of tough decisions, which not all members agreed upon.

Clarifying that everything was all in the spirit of the game, Mohit tweeted, “We are all doing our best and playing the game in good spirit. I believe that whatever happens in the game stays in the game and it’s all eventually in healthy spirit…so requesting everyone to keep calm and realize that at the end of the day it’s just a game...#KKK12.”

Meanwhile, along with Mohit, the show has Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Tusshar Kalia as contestants.