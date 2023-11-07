A rising star

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time Nishtha Sharma has had the privilege to record an original song. She is amongst those rare contestants whose calibre has landed her this coveted opportunity a second time, within the same season, that too in a span of just two weeks.
Following her impressive performance, Nishtha expressed that this was a dream come true, as she had the honour of working with the renowned composer Anu Malik for her single this time around. Furthermore, the special guest for the evening, Mithun Chakraborty, also lauded her talent and even commemorated the moment with a clapboard click before her exceptional performance on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.
Anu Malik said, “From the very first day, I really wanted to work with Nishtha because she is one of the finest singers on the show. I also believe that she has the makings of a successful playback singer. In fact, Nishtha knows how to bring variation, modulation, and style while performing, which certainly hints that a star is rising. Lastly, I would like to say, she’s done complete justice to my composition. God bless her!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Voting begins in first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh; CRPF commando injured in blast
A CRPF commando is injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxa...
Nearly 33 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in Mizoram assembly polls
Technical glitches in EVM are reported from a polling statio...
Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category
The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...
Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources
The accused -- 33-year-old Gurpreet Singh -- has been booked...
AFT upholds dismissal and life imprisonment to soldier court-martialled for shooting dead his colleague while on duty
The incident had taken place in December 2012 in an infantry...