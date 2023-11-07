A rising star

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time Nishtha Sharma has had the privilege to record an original song. She is amongst those rare contestants whose calibre has landed her this coveted opportunity a second time, within the same season, that too in a span of just two weeks.

Following her impressive performance, Nishtha expressed that this was a dream come true, as she had the honour of working with the renowned composer Anu Malik for her single this time around. Furthermore, the special guest for the evening, Mithun Chakraborty, also lauded her talent and even commemorated the moment with a clapboard click before her exceptional performance on Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Anu Malik said, “From the very first day, I really wanted to work with Nishtha because she is one of the finest singers on the show. I also believe that she has the makings of a successful playback singer. In fact, Nishtha knows how to bring variation, modulation, and style while performing, which certainly hints that a star is rising. Lastly, I would like to say, she’s done complete justice to my composition. God bless her!”