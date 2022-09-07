A series, Trail of an Assassin, based on ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, to be made soon

Applause Entertainment is set to produce a crime thriller, based on writer Anirudhya Mitra’s recently launched book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin. The series will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. He says, “I look forward to taking on this gritty and thrilling piece of storytelling, adapted from the book.”

Author Anirudhya Mitra adds, “With Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin, I have tried to provide the most definitive account of the biggest manhunt launched in India. The audio-visual format enables the story’s numerous facets. With Applause Entertainment’s reputation for passionate storytelling and Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial expertise, I’m confident that an exciting series lies ahead of us.” — TMS