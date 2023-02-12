Shreya Ghoshal sings a song composdby Indian Idol contestant Senjuti Das

Indian Idol 13 welcomed National Award winning singer Shreya Ghoshal in Saturday’s episode. This special episode celebrated Shreya’s 21-year-legacy in this industry and her invaluable contribution to Indian music. The acclaimed singer performed a song written by Senjuti Das, a contestant on the show. After Senjuti’s performance in front of the celebrity judge, she revealed that she is also a composer. She said, “I’ve composed a song for you, and I believe your voice is the only one that will work. Additionally, I would like to request you to sing the song I wrote and listen to my mockup of it.” Later, Senjuti’s song was performed by Shreya Ghoshal. The singer asked Senjuti when they would record it.

