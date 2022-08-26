Please Find Attached Season 3 screening was a star-studded affair

The screening of Amazon miniTV’s Please Find Attached Season 3 took place in Mumbai on August 24. The starry evening was attended by the lead cast Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra – along with several prominent faces from the industry. Shantanu Maheshwari, Prajakta Koli, Esha Kansara, Prit Kamani, Yashaswini Dayama, Srishti Shrivastava, Taaruk Raina, Ritwik Bhowmik, Benafsha Soonawalla, Anupriya Caroli and many others were seen at the event.

It was all giggles, laughter and heart-warming moments as everyone binged the third season of Please Find Attached, falling in love with the highly popular series, all over again!

Please Find Attached S3 will see Shaurya and Sanya prioritise their relationship over all other obstacles. From planning their first date to hosting a house party, Shaurya and Sanya walk through the ups and downs of a workplace romance.

Created by Dice Media, Please Find Attached Season 3 was released on August 24, on Amazon miniTV with fresh episodes releasing every Wednesday.

