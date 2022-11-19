A trip back to the 90s: Vicky Kaushal announces release date of Govinda Naam Mera

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Govinda Naam Mera has finally got its release date. Sharing two new posters on his Instagram, Vicky Kaushal wrote that the film will release on December 16’ 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar.
When a film is named on Govinda, one would expect it to have characteristics of the movies of actor Govinda from the 1990s. And this is exactly what is seen in the new posters of the film. While one poster features Vicky Kaushal in a masti mode, the other poster sees Vicky sandwiched between the two leading ladies on bed and he doesn’t seem to mind that at all. Vicky plays Govinda Waghmare in this film. His attire, an open shirt over a T shirt along with jeans, truly takes us back to the 90s. Kiara appears bindaas and is seen in an attractive outfit playing Govinda’s wife, Bhumi Pednekar goes against her image of a girl-next-door and oozes glamour left, right and centre. The tagline on the posters describes the film as, “Murder, mystery, madness and masala.” — TMS
