A working birthday for Karan Kundra

Amongst the most-loved celebrities, Karan Kundrra’s name always tops the list! He is one of the few to have acted on the big screen and web series, while also being a contestant as well as host in many reality TV shows. The actor, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (October 11), had a normal working day.
Shares Karan Kundrra, “I have one motto that rules my life and that is hard work is the only way forward. I make it a point to let my work speak for me. Of course, birthdays are special but the projects I’m committed to will take precedence. And, I genuinely enjoy working so I don’t think I am sacrificing my birthday. Instead, I get to spend it doing something I love and enjoy.”
However, a night before his birthday, Karan spent some quality time with his family.
