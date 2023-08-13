Aakhri Sach’s trailer launched

Disney+Hotstar recently released the trailer for Aakhri Sach, which is inspired by true events. Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach will stream on August 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Director of Aakhri Sach, Robbie Grewal, says, “The story of Aakhri Sach is sensitive, and everyone has put in a lot of hard work to deliver this series. The series was created to narrate a story about a complicated case by bringing the police point of view to the forefront. Aakhri Sach is a fictional story with fictional characters, inspired by a real case that shook the nation. It follows a crime investigation done by a female cop named Anya. The character of Anya is played by Tamannah Bhatia, and she has done a lot of preparation to get into the character.”