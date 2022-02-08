Aalisha Panwar and Rrahul Sudhir seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Actress Aalisha Panwar will soon be seen as Heer in FNP Media’s new short film Ishqiyaat, which will release on February 14. She is paired up with actor Rrahul Sudhir in the film and the duo offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple before its release.

Pictures of their spiritual outing are doing the rounds on the net. Aalisha looked beautiful in a green suit. Even Rrahul chose an ethnic outfit for the day. Produced under the banner Good Idea Films, Ishqiyaat has been directed by Pradip Khairwar.

The trailer of the short film released on Thursday and is garnering a good response. The plot revolves around Heer and Kabir’s love story which turns into a tragedy.