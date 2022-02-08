Aalisha Panwar and Rrahul Sudhir seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Actress Aalisha Panwar will soon be seen as Heer in FNP Media’s new short film Ishqiyaat, which will release on February 14. She is paired up with actor Rrahul Sudhir in the film and the duo offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple before its release.
Pictures of their spiritual outing are doing the rounds on the net. Aalisha looked beautiful in a green suit. Even Rrahul chose an ethnic outfit for the day. Produced under the banner Good Idea Films, Ishqiyaat has been directed by Pradip Khairwar.
The trailer of the short film released on Thursday and is garnering a good response. The plot revolves around Heer and Kabir’s love story which turns into a tragedy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon