Aalisha Panwar believes success of any show is a team effort

There are a lot of factors that contribute to the success of a project, the chemistry between actors being one. Says actress Aalisha Panwar, “Whenever I am a part of a show, I am focusing on my character, thinking about what I have to put into the role. But a project is not only about how you perform, it’s a give and take. It’s also about how your co-actor is performing. If you share a great chemistry with each other, then only people will love it. If you have a great tuning with your co-actor, you can suggest things to each other as well.”

She adds, “At times, my co-actors tell me to try something new and at times I also suggest things. This kind of relationship on the sets is healthy.”