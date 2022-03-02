Aalisha Panwar made her first international trip of 2022 in Dubai

Aalisha Panwar is currently in Dubai for a week. This is Aalisha’s first international trip of 2022.
Speaking about her trip, she says, “I love Dubai. The place has some amazing tourist vibes. This time I want to visit the miracle garden. I also want to do some water activities whenever I get some time. This is a work and solo pleasure trip.”
Sharing her shopping list, the actress adds, “Every-time I come to Dubai, I come with a half-filled bag because I know how much I will shop. My favourites are always kesar and itar from here as I believe what you get here is the best.”
Aalisha loves travelling. She says, “Travelling is so much fun. It allows you to explore different countries and gives you the scope to meet new people.”
So, how is the experience of travelling under Covid situations? “I must say I am thoroughly enjoying my time. I have done all the compulsory procedures to be safe and that’s the need of the hour. Covid cases are down and that’s definitely a boost to travel but with precautions.”
