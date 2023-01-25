Aaliya Siddiqui reacts to the FIR filed by husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui has filed FIR against the actor’s wife Aaliya over a property dispute. Aaliya took to Instagram and posted a picture of FIR’s photocopy. She wrote, “Shocking... my genuine criminal complaints against my husband go unattended by the police. However, I enter my husband’s house and a criminal complaint / FIR is immediately filed against me within a few hours. Will I ever get justice?”

According to the police, there is a property dispute between Nawazuddin, his mother and Aaliya. A case has been registered under Sections 452, 323, 504 and 506 of the IPC. Couple of years ago, Aaliya had also sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin for divorce. She had alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence, which was the prime reason behind her demand for separation. In 2021, she withdrew it.