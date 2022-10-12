Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani get trolled for the new ad

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani recently collaborated for a banking advertisement. In the ad, the actors play a married couple who attempt to break the usual tradition of a woman going to sasural by showing that a man can also be a ghar jamai. The ad ends with the line, Badlaav humse hai. However, the ad hasn’t gone down well with netizens who have been slamming it for insulting Hindu traditions.

Netizens took to social media to express their displeasure over the ad as they believe it to be a mockery of Hindu traditions. Some of them even went on to claim that only Hindus are targeted and asked to change and not any other religion. One user wrote, “Hindu paramparao ke saath shedshad karane ka adhikar aapko kisne diya?” Another one said, “You should not disrespect traditions. Will never think to invest with you after watching this. Banking is nowhere related to this.”