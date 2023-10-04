Actor Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled 'Lahore 1947', which will star Sunny Deol

ANI

Coming up: Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. The project will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Taking to Instagram, Aamir’s production house shared, “The entire team at AKP is happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore 1947...”

#Aamir Khan #Instagram #Sunny Deol