Actor Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled 'Lahore 1947', which will star Sunny Deol

Coming up: Aamir Khan is all set to produce his next venture titled Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol. The project will be helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Taking to Instagram, Aamir’s production house shared, “The entire team at AKP is happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore 1947...”
Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing
Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US
The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...