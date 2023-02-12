Aashay gifts himself a Harley

Aashay Mishra has many luxurious vehicles parked in his garage and recently one more has been added to it. Aashay brought a Harley Davidson Sportster bike for himself.
Aashay says, “I am a true automobile fanatic and love to buy vehicles that have strong machinery. My love for buying vehicles has come from my father as he is also into this.”
Aashay is currently seen essaying the role of Satvik Bhosle in the Colors show Agnisakshi-Ek Samjhauta. Talking about his new bike, Aashay says, “I have brought home a new Harley Davidson bike. I got the delivery of the bike from Pune and drove it to Bangalore, where I am shooting right now. If I am asked to describe the feeling of buying a vehicle which was on my mind for a long time, it is surreal. I am truly elated and excited to experience rides on my new bike.”
