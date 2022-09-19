Aashish Bharadwaj gets emotional as serial ‘Mithai’ to-go off-air

It’s finally going to be a wrap for the serial Mithai on the September 24. One thing the fans will miss the most is the chemistry between Debattama Saha (Mithai) and Aashish Bharadwaj (Siddharth) for sure. While the serial goes off-air it can be surely said that the story and character will live on.

Aashish Bharadwaj shares, “This was my first role as a lead actor and I have truly enjoyed every single bit of it. This show has really helped me understand my true potential as an actor.”

He adds, “What I’ll miss the most is the cast and crew because we had indeed become an extended family. And I move on, I will always cherish and maintain those realtionships.” About his next project, he mentions, “Considering the experience I have gained from this show, I’m quite excited and hopeful for the next project I’m going to do. To be honest, I don’t have any rigid plans in my mind but I’m quite hopeful that I get some projects that excite me as an actor.”