Aastha Sharma talks about her bridal sequence in Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Aastha Sharma is a part of the show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. In a recent sequence in which Aastha had to dress up as a bride, her real-life father, who was present during the shoot, couldn’t hold back his tears.

Talking about the same, Aastha says, “My heart was deeply moved when my real and reel lives merged in a beautiful moment on the sets of Neerja. That happened when my father got teary-eyed right after he saw me in the bride’s get-up. Every day is about making my parents proud, and watching my father’s pride while the wedding sequence was being shot was a dream come true. My father is my hero, and I love him for the way he keeps us together. No one can ever imagine the kind of sacrifices each parent makes to provide for their daughter’s upbringing and wedding. I hope every Neerja in the country recognises it.”