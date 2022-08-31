Aatm Prakash Mishra, who will be seen in Jamtara Season 2 and Shiksha Mandal, talks about his journey so far

Tell us about your journey from Uttar Pradesh to the lanes of Bollywood…

It was quite amazing and unexpected. The credit goes to my uncle, who sent me to Bhopal from a small town, Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. I did theatre for one-and-a-half years with my first mentor Alok Chatterji. Bhopal taught me a lot in four years. After which I came to Mumbai, went through the audition process and got work.

How did you bag your first project?

The funny part was when the auditions were happening, I wasn’t going because I had heard that a lot of fake auditions happen in Four Bungalow Madha (Mumbai)! But when I read the script, I liked it and thought of giving it a try. That’s how I bagged Jamtara Season 1.

How was your camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice?

It was a great learning experience. We were doing one scene where I made some mistakes in my lines. Pankaj sir told me that it was a master shot and I could correct it in a close up shot. He’s such an experienced actor. We used to talk a lot about books, travel, theatre etc. We created a great bond on and off screen.

What kind of response are you receiving for the show?

The response has been really good. Only two episodes are out so far and people are waiting for more.

What should audiences expect from Jamtara 2?

This time it’s going to be something different and people will really enjoy it.

How was the shooting experience?

It was a very different experience because when we started, the second wave of Covid struck, so we had to close down. Last time, we shot in Nashik and Pune, but this time only in Lucknow.

You have another show releasing next month. What is Shikhsa Mandal all about?

It is based on an education scam, and stars Gauahar Khan and Gulshan Devaiah. I’ll be playing a pivotal role, one which will take the story forward

What kind of roles do you wish to play in future?

I want to play characters that have different shades and layers to them. I want to play complex roles. Also, I want to play a romantic character.

Which is your favourite genre and why?

My favourite genre is horror, as I really find it fascinating.

Who is your inspiration in Bollywood?

The late Irrfan Khan.

#Mumbai